Torrential rain and drifting snow bring traffic to a standstill in Tayside

Torrential downpours and drifting snow caused chaos on roads across Perth and Kinross on Friday morning.

At least six routes across the region, and the surrounding area, were affected by harsh wintery weather conditions overnight.

The A93 at Glenshee, the A924 Pitlochry from Edradour junction to Kirkmichael village, the A93 Isla Road between Upper Springlands and Bridend, near Perth, the B919 Mawcarse Road adn the A913 Aberargie to Abernethy were all closed in the early hours of Friday, as snow and rain battered the region.

Not only is the A93 completely buried, the poles at the side of the road are starting to lose the battle. Remarkable scenes. pic.twitter.com/E76ONiOWSb — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) February 4, 2021

Police warned drivers to stay clear of the A822 at Amulree, which was also hit by snowfall but was described as “passable with care”.

A force spokesman said there was localised flooding on several minor and unclassified roads, including routes near Newtlye, Fowlis and Strathmartine.

The A85 between Perth and Crieff was closed due to heavy flooding overnight, but was able to reopen after a daylight inspection.

A SEPA flood warning is in effect for the whole of Tayside.

Up to 20in of snow could batter the highest regions of Tayside with as much as 6in possible even to low levels. Only coastal communities are expected to miss out on the worst of the weather.

Forecasters say the wintry showers will be “widespread, persistent and heavy”, enduring right through until 6am on Saturday.

A yellow Met Office snow warning is also in place across almost all of Tayside and Fife until noon on Saturday. An ice warning comes into force immediately afterwards and will cover all of the local area until midnight on Sunday.

A further snow and ice warning will be in place throughout all of Monday.