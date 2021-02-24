Prisoner hid a blade between his buttocks at Perth jail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A prisoner serving more than five years for a slash attack was found with a blade between his buttocks in HMP Perth.

John McCormack, 35, was found with a sharpened piece of plastic while being moved into segregation in October 2019.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McCormack’s life had been threatened by fellow inmates.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “It was revealed to be a piece of plastic, sharpened to the handle, covered in tape.”

McCormack, a prisoner of HMP Addiewell, admitted possessing the weapon on October 15 2019.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until July and released him on bail to an address in Glasgow.