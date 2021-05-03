Something went wrong - please try again later.

A tradesman who was caught dumping 12 tonnes of soil and garden waste at the side of a Perthshire road offered a witness £450 in cash to “turn a blind eye”.

Grant Matthew was spotted fly-tipping near the historic Moncrieffe Estate, on the outskirts of Bridge of Earn, last summer.

The 28-year-old, a self-employed groundworker from Fife, has now admitted depositing controlled waste without a proper licence.