Perth Prison hall dealing with Covid-19 outbreak

Perth Prison is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed five inmates from the prison’s A-Hall have the coronavirus.

The number self-isolating as a result was not available.

Official figures showed there were 104 individuals self-isolating across the Scottish prison estate on Tuesday.

Most were contacts of affected people, with 24 confirmed cases.

It is the latest outbreak at Perth Prison, which struggled to cope with the disease when it was at its peak in 2020.

Some prisoners were released early to safeguard others in the crowded jail.

A spokesperson for the SPS said: “The safety and wellbeing of those living and working in our prisons is a priority for the Scottish Prison Service.

“We have robust pandemic plans in place as we manage and support those in our care during these challenging times.

“Plans include issuing PPE and guidance for use, as well as self isolation as a precaution and testing is also available.”

There were deaths at Perth Prison in the early days of the pandemic, with one prisoner from Perth and another from Fife dying.