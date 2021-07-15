Hot tub pervert from Perthshire sentenced after attacks on three women

A hot tub predator has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women at his home in Perthshire.

Daniel Crees preyed on family friends after they climbed into his outdoor jacuzzi during barbecues and birthday parties.

When later confronted about the assaults by his wife of just a few days, the 46-year-old coffee shop boss flew into a violent rage and called his victims “whores”.

Crees was found guilty of four charges of sexual assault against three women at his then-home in Atholl Drive, Stanley, on May 18 and June 22, 2019.

In each case, he touched the women’s private parts, over their swimwear – three times with his foot, and once with his hand.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on June 22, when he was asked by his wife about the first allegation.

Crees, whose address was given as Broadstairs, Kent, slumped in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court as he was jailed for 12 months.

‘Predatory’ behaviour

Sheriff Pino di Emidio told Crees: “The complainers, who were all over the age of 18, were close friends of your relatives.

“They were all present at your house because they had been invited to a social function, hosted in part by you.”

He said: “They were reluctant in the first instance to complain about your behaviour, even though it was entirely uninvited and unwelcome.

“It was only when one of the complainers told two family members what had happened to her, that it came to light that you had committed similar sexual assaults on others.”

The sheriff told Crees: “They were at a place where they felt safe and could relax, because they thought they could trust you.

“That means there was a predatory element to your offending.

“Your reaction when your wife confronted you about the sole allegation was to explode with rage and call all of the young women ‘whores’.

“Your conduct was so disorderly you had to be physically restrained.

“Having considered this matter very carefully, I have come to the view that there is no other sentence appropriate than one of imprisonment.”

Las Vegas wedding

Crees had denied the charges, claiming he had just married in Las Vegas and had flown home with his new bride just hours before some of the attacks took place.

One victim said: “He was slowly moving his foot closer and closer, up my leg.

“I was trying to move away without making a scene because there were other people there.”

She said: “He kind of slipped down a bit to get closer to me.

“He lowered himself down.

“He was just staring at me.

“You could tell he knew what he was doing.

“I remember him doing that, clear as day.”

Another woman told the trial: “When I tried to push him away he was using his strength to push closer.

“He was just looking at me with his smirk.”

Disowned by parents

Solicitor David Holmes said the case had a catastrophic impact on Crees’ family, with his own parents distancing themselves from him.

Mr Holmes highlighted his client’s previously good record.

“He is someone who has always worked hard,” said Mr Holmes, who told that Crees suffers from PTSD.

“For someone who has not been in trouble before, this conviction has already had a major impact.

“The publicity that followed was very hurtful for Mr Crees.

“He has suffered already as a result of this.”