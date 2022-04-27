Man taken to hospital after crash near Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the outskirts of Perth.

It happened on the A85 at Lochty, near Almondbank, on Wednesday afternoon

Two vehicles were involved.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a two-vehicle crash on the A85 between Lochty and West Huntingtower near Almondbank around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

“One man has been taken to hospital as a precaution and the vehicles have been recovered.”