Man taken to hospital after crash near Perth By Emma Duncan April 27 2022, 5.36pm The crash happened at Lochty near Almondbank, on the outskirts of Perth. Image: Google. A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the outskirts of Perth. It happened on the A85 at Lochty, near Almondbank, on Wednesday afternoon Two vehicles were involved. The road was closed but has since reopened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers received report of a two-vehicle crash on the A85 between Lochty and West Huntingtower near Almondbank around 3.45pm on Wednesday. "One man has been taken to hospital as a precaution and the vehicles have been recovered."