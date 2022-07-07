Perth 80s band Fiction Factory reform as line-up for hometown festival revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth 80s band Fiction Factory reform as line-up for hometown festival revealed

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 7 2022, 3.00pm Updated: July 7 2022, 4.46pm
All five members of Fiction Factory will reunite.
All five members of Fiction Factory will reunite.

Eighties new wave band Fiction Factory are returning to their home city of Perth after a 35-year hiatus.

They are preparing to headline Craigie Hillfest this September, as organisers unveil the full line-up.

First formed in the Fair City in 1982, the band has not performed with all original members for 35 years.

They top the line-up for the event at Craigie Hill Golf Club on September 10, with a plethora of local bands.

Fiction Factory are reforming to perform at Perth's Craigie Hillfest
Fiction Factory have been without their original bassist, Mike Ogletree, until the revival.

Fiction Factory first made waves on the music scene with their hit (Feels Like) Heaven, which peaked at number six in the UK charts in 1984.

The song has endured down the decades, clocking-up more than 40 million downloads on Spotify.

It is a fitting way to mark the return of Craigie Hillfest, which is back for the first time since 2019.

It is hoped 1,000 people will attend the Perth event.

Local acts to take the Craigie Hillfest stage

Alongside Fiction Factory, local acts will be taking to the stage over the course of day.

Local Celtic folk-rockers Mad Ferrett  join the bill, along with The Curtains, True Gents, Zennira, Floyd Tomlinson, the Big Light and Stevie Wood.

Chris Woods, Pauline Marshall, Sandy Stirton, and Athole McDonald unveil the line-up for Craigie Hillfest in Perth.
Chris Woods, Pauline Marshall, Sandy Stirton, and Athole McDonald unveil the line-up for Craigie Hillfest in Perth.

All money raised from the event goes towards funding the golf club.

The event sponsors, Tayside civil engineering group Kilmac, called the festival a “great addition to the local music scene”.

Kilmac managing director Athole McDonald said: “It has pulled in the crowds every year, provided a platform for local bands to perform and it has been a great addition to the local music scene.

“Small golf clubs across the country have to diversify where possible but I don’t know of any other that promotes a music festival to bring in much-needed funds.”

Tickets are available on TicketWeb.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]