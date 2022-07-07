Perth 80s band Fiction Factory reform as line-up for hometown festival revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eighties new wave band Fiction Factory are returning to their home city of Perth after a 35-year hiatus.

They are preparing to headline Craigie Hillfest this September, as organisers unveil the full line-up.

First formed in the Fair City in 1982, the band has not performed with all original members for 35 years.

They top the line-up for the event at Craigie Hill Golf Club on September 10, with a plethora of local bands.

Fiction Factory first made waves on the music scene with their hit (Feels Like) Heaven, which peaked at number six in the UK charts in 1984.

The song has endured down the decades, clocking-up more than 40 million downloads on Spotify.

It is a fitting way to mark the return of Craigie Hillfest, which is back for the first time since 2019.

It is hoped 1,000 people will attend the Perth event.

Local acts to take the Craigie Hillfest stage

Alongside Fiction Factory, local acts will be taking to the stage over the course of day.

Local Celtic folk-rockers Mad Ferrett join the bill, along with The Curtains, True Gents, Zennira, Floyd Tomlinson, the Big Light and Stevie Wood.

All money raised from the event goes towards funding the golf club.

The event sponsors, Tayside civil engineering group Kilmac, called the festival a “great addition to the local music scene”.

Kilmac managing director Athole McDonald said: “It has pulled in the crowds every year, provided a platform for local bands to perform and it has been a great addition to the local music scene.

“Small golf clubs across the country have to diversify where possible but I don’t know of any other that promotes a music festival to bring in much-needed funds.”

Tickets are available on TicketWeb.