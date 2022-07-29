Perth Energy Festival: Full list of events including colour gauntlet, music, boxing and bungee trampoline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Energy Festival: Full list of events including colour gauntlet, music, boxing and bungee trampoline

By Stephen Eighteen
July 29 2022, 5.52am
A participant in the 2021 colour run; and Chris Brown, Energy Festival Sports director and Sam O'Connor of SSEN. Perth.
A participant in the 2021 colour run; and Chris Brown, Energy Festival Sports director and Sam O'Connor of SSEN. Perth.

A packed weekend of free activities will be on offer in Perth city centre this weekend.

The Energy Festival is returning on the weekend of July 29 and 30 after a successful debut in the grounds of Scone Palace attracted thousands of people last year.

It is hoped that this year’s event, sponsored by SSE Careers, will have an even greater attendance due to its more central location of the North Inch.

The free family sports and outdoor adventure festival showcases sports competitions, adventure experiences and explores science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through exercise.

Will you run the colour gauntlet?

The colour gauntlet is considered the main attraction, offering an adventure obstacle challenge with bursts of colour for all the family aged 6+. Participants can expect around 500 metres of running, climbing, crawling and sliding.

Last year’s colour gauntlet was a big hit.

“The energy colour run was last year’s most popular event, and this year we bring more obstacles and more colour for families to enjoy, we may even bring inflatables this year”, said Louise Ballantine from Omni, the colour gauntlet organiser.

Other activities include rugby, bushcraft, axe throwing, climbing, fitness, boxing, combat archery and laser shooting.

Partner events will also be run by Bell’s sports centre (Live Active), and Sustrans will host a group family cycle ride to Huntingtower.

Here is a full list of activities over the weekend:

Delve into the human body

The SSE STEM zone will provide a hub for science and engineering challenges, with Aberdeen and Glasgow science centres among the list of providers.

With sport at its heart the STEM zone will delve into the human body and explore the depths of human capability. The organisers promise lots of engaging encounters utilising science, technology, engineering, musical maths and art.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland will also provide a large contingent of activities and challenges, showing off some of their most up-to-date tech and engineering kit.

Click here for more details about this weekend’s event

Energy Festival: Catapults, volcanoes and fake snow to bring joy to Perthshire after ‘long period of gloom’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]