Perth Energy Festival: Full list of events including colour gauntlet, music, boxing and bungee trampoline

A packed weekend of free activities will be on offer in Perth city centre this weekend.

The Energy Festival is returning on the weekend of July 29 and 30 after a successful debut in the grounds of Scone Palace attracted thousands of people last year.

It is hoped that this year’s event, sponsored by SSE Careers, will have an even greater attendance due to its more central location of the North Inch.

The free family sports and outdoor adventure festival showcases sports competitions, adventure experiences and explores science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through exercise.

Will you run the colour gauntlet?

The colour gauntlet is considered the main attraction, offering an adventure obstacle challenge with bursts of colour for all the family aged 6+. Participants can expect around 500 metres of running, climbing, crawling and sliding.

“The energy colour run was last year’s most popular event, and this year we bring more obstacles and more colour for families to enjoy, we may even bring inflatables this year”, said Louise Ballantine from Omni, the colour gauntlet organiser.

Other activities include rugby, bushcraft, axe throwing, climbing, fitness, boxing, combat archery and laser shooting.

Partner events will also be run by Bell’s sports centre (Live Active), and Sustrans will host a group family cycle ride to Huntingtower.

Here is a full list of activities over the weekend:

Delve into the human body

The SSE STEM zone will provide a hub for science and engineering challenges, with Aberdeen and Glasgow science centres among the list of providers.

With sport at its heart the STEM zone will delve into the human body and explore the depths of human capability. The organisers promise lots of engaging encounters utilising science, technology, engineering, musical maths and art.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland will also provide a large contingent of activities and challenges, showing off some of their most up-to-date tech and engineering kit.

