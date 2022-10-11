Blairgowrie family’s desperate appeal to find missing pet rat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie family’s desperate appeal to find missing pet rat

By Amie Flett
October 11 2022, 2.14pm Updated: October 11 2022, 6.36pm
Kaitlin Farmer, 15, with her missing rat Whiskers.
Kaitlin Farmer, 15, with her missing rat Whiskers.

A Blairgowrie family has launched an appeal to find their missing six-month-old rat, who they say is extremely friendly.

Kaitlin Farmer, 15, is pleading for help to find Whiskers, who went missing from the Manor Gardens area on Monday afternoon.

Kaitlin had been playing with her two pet rats in their back garden when Whiskers ran through a fence.

Despite looking for him all night, the family are now concerned people may mistake him for a wild rat and are urging residents of the area to keep an eye out for their beloved pet.

Missing Blairgowrie rat is part of the family

Kaitlin’s dad, Mike, said Whiskers is a part of the family and they are desperate to get him back home.

He said: “My daughter was very confident he was going to come straight back but he didn’t so we started searching for him and couldn’t find him anywhere.

“We spent the night looking for him and shaking his treats.

Kaitlin with her two pet rats.
Kaitlin with her two pet rats.

“He is about six months old, he has a brother and he’s very upset at the moment.

“They are very friendly these rats.

“I know people are scared of them or don’t like them – I was quite sceptical myself but they’re very intelligent.”

Mike said Whiskers is very friendly and people should not be afraid to approach him if they spot him.

Whiskers the rat.
Whiskers the rat is missing from Blairgowrie.

“You think of rats and think ‘oh my god’,” Mike said.

“He is very friendly and wouldn’t cause any harm to anyone at all. He would probably come up to anyone looking for a stroke or a treat.

“They can move pretty fast but they’re always looking for home comforts so the likelihood is he’s looking for somewhere to rest.”

Mike described Whiskers as black with a white belly and has asked for anyone who may spot him to give him a call on 07715 634686.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
The former HSBC bank on Perth High Street.
Council refuses restaurant plan for former HSBC bank in Perth after locals lodge petition
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Perth steakhouse closes for 'foreseeable future' due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and…
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Unpaid work for Angus housebreaker snared by bloodstain left in lockdown raid
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne 'very impressed' by Fife fire charity during visit
Isla Road on the A93 will be closed.
Busy Perth road shut for two weeks for major works
Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
Elaine McLaughlin, a former pupil of Fornethy House. Image: DC Thomson.
LISTEN: Abused as a Child on Holiday to Angus
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks