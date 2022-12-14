Record-breaking Aberfeldy swimmer Colleen loves to prove people wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Record-breaking Aberfeldy swimmer Colleen loves to prove people wrong

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 14 2022, 5.54am Updated: December 14 2022, 11.59am
Colleen Blair at Loch Tay.
Colleen Blair at Loch Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Aberfeldy woman Colleen Blair says proving people wrong inspires her to achieve greatness in long-distance swimming.

Colleen, who grew up in Muirhead, has been inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame (IMSHOF) for her exceptional achievements in the field.

The 44-year-old has completed a number of groundbreaking swims.

At the age of 20 she became the youngest person to swim the English Channel.

At the age of 30 she become one of the few to have swum the North Channel, linking north-eastern Northern Ireland with south-western Scotland.

And at the age of 40 she became the first person to cross the North Minch, conquering a distance of 25 miles from Orinsay on the Isle of Lewis to Rubha Reidh on the Scottish mainland.

The latter is arguably Colleen’s greatest achievement but she has done much more besides.

Colleen who has been inducted into the international marathon swimming hall of fame
Colleen has been inducted into the international marathon swimming hall of fame. Image: Colleen Blair.

She was the first to swim Pentland Firth, the first to swim the length of Loch Tay and has circuited the entire 28 miles around Manhattan island in New York City.

And still she has plans for more big swims in the future.

“I love it when someone says ‘you can’t do that’, or ‘that’s impossible’, or ‘you’re crazy to even try’,” Colleen said.

“I like to prove people wrong and I like the challenge to show it is possible if you put your mind to it and put things in place.

“If you have the right team, training and conditions you can show that things that people say aren’t possible actually are.”

This feature tells the story behind Colleen’s incredible feats.

It began when she was ‘tiny’

Colleen’s entire personal and professional life has revolved around swimming.

She has mentored more than 1,000 swimmers since she was 14 and has always worked in the industry.

From her upbringing it is clear to spot from where this devotion stemmed.

Her parents, Bill and Irene, were both swimmers and she has been floating unaided since she was “tiny”.

Bill set up Muirhead Minnows swimming club as an attachment to the village school to give youngsters the chance to learn how to navigate water safely.

The club celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

Tay bridges swim at 7

It wasn’t long before Colleen craved something more demanding and at just seven years of age she swam between the Tay rail and road bridges in Dundee.

Growing up she enjoyed swimming and water polo for Menzieshill Whitehall club in Dundee.

But her heart was in the open water.

Colleen with parents Irene and Bill after receiving her MBE in 2021
Colleen with parents Irene and Bill after receiving her MBE in 2021. Image: Colleen Blair.

As well as her father, she was inspired by Ian Reid, who swam the English Channel in 1975, to take on the biggest challenges.

She also had swimming in common with her sister Shannon, now 48, who herself has swum the channel.

Dedication to the sport

Colleen managed to juggle her outdoor exploits with a solid education in the sport.

After completing a degree in sports coaching at Liverpool John Moores University she became a pool manager in Aberfeldy.

She was in the role between 2004 and 2015, when she took on her current position as  Scottish Swimming’s regional development manager for the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

Her main objective is to support volunteers to run swimming clubs.

In 2021 Colleen was awarded an MBE for services to swimming, having also raised more than £25,000 for causes such as Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Asthma Research and the RNLI.

Pentland Firth first

Colleen’s achievements in the water have not been, excuse the pun, plane sailing though.

Her first attempt at the North Channel was when she was 18 but she was unsuccessful and it took another 12 years before she finally did it.

Colleen Blair at the start of the North Channel swim with Ian Reid and her father Bill
Colleen Blair at the start of the North Channel swim with Ian Reid and her father Bill. Image: Colleen Blair.

But a year later she swam Loch Ness and in 2001 completed the Manhattan circuit in 10 hours.

Another of her firsts was becoming the first person to swim the Pentland Firth from Orkney to mainland Scotland.

The route took her from Hoy to Scarfskerry.

“There were a few trying to be the first person to do it and I was lucky it came together,” Colleen said.

“It’s nine miles but that stretch of water – where the Atlantic and North Sea meet – has a bad reputation with tides.

“There are lots of shipwrecks and it is renowned for having bad currents so it is a very technical swim.”

Locals said it ‘wouldn’t be possible’

She says the Pentland Firth swim is a “classic example” of what motivates her to take on the most extreme challenges.

Colleen in Loch Tay.
Colleen in Loch Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I do like pushing the boundaries and that is why I am known most for,” Colleen said.

“A lot of the old fishermen and locals all said it wouldn’t be possible because of the tides and it being a dangerous stretch of water and there was a lot of concern about that swim.

“However, we knew where we needed to be at certain times.

“I always have a team with me.

“I am lucky because my dad goes on the boat and my mum is on the land to provide support for any issues.

“Ian Reid sometimes goes on my boat and we also try to get local boatman because they understand the water and have that knowledge, which is what makes things succeed.”

Sunrise in Los Angeles

Other memorable swims include the journey from Catalina to San Pedro in Los Angeles.

Colleen swimming in the dark in Los Angeles.
Colleen swam in the dark in her Los Angeles challenge. Image: Colleen Blair.

“You swim overnight and things go bump in the dark,” Colleen said.

“A sea lion went between my feet and a kayaker had to go down the side of him.

“Sometimes your mind can go to some bad places but the sunrise when I swam into Los Angeles was amazing.”

Another is the Scar challenge, a four-day stage race in Arizona of more than 41 miles.

Colleen has completed it twice.

“Everyone stays together, including kayaks,” she said.

“It is an amazing event.”

Stuck in the tide with 1.5 miles left

Colleen rates the North Minch swim in 2018 as her toughest yet.

Aided by a support crew that included her dad, kayaker Brian Wilson and a local fisherman she completed the challenge in just under 18 hours 46 minutes.

“The tides and currents played a big part in the difficulty,” she said.

“The temperature ranged from 9C to 14C.

“Unknown to me I had a mile-and-a-half to go for five hours – I was stuck in the tide.

“The South Minch – Harris to Skye – had been swum before but only in a wetsuit.

“But the North Minch hadn’t. We were right on the border of the north and south and there was a lot of panic about whether I would finish on the right stretch of water for what I was going for.

“Because of the distance and water temperature a lot of people said it wasn’t going to be doable but it is about making sure you have the team and support correct and do research on the tides.”

Family put under ‘stress’ by long swims

These accomplishments have required great sacrifice from Colleen, but she says her close friends and family are the real heroes.

A North Channel plaque paying tribute to Colleen
A North Channel plaque paying tribute to Colleen. Image: Colleen Blair.

“It can be quite lonely and I do long training swims when my friends are doing other things,” she said.

“Swimming is what drives me and I am lucky that I have had that support but I know some around me have made sacrifices for me to do what I do.

“Sometimes we are a bit selfish because of the stress we put on our families.

“For me, coming off the boat and getting a hug from my mum means the job’s done. I can relax and let what I have achieved can sink in.”

‘They don’t know whether I am crazy or sane’

Colleen will be inducted into the IMSHOF in New York in May next year.

She says it is a great honour “because you are voted in by your peers”.

As for the future, she has a simple message – watch this space.

Colleen Blair on one of her challenges at the Gulf of Corryvreckan, Argyll and Bute. Image: Colleen Blair.

“I am looking at a couple of swims that people have put a question mark on,” she said.

“They don’t know whether I am crazy or sane, or if they are doable.

“There are a few things in the planning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner 'devastated' after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Use our interactive map to see how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented