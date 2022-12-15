Plans to demolish former Errol poultry farm and build eight homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been submitted to demolish a poultry farm in Perthshire and build eight houses.

Local developer The Good House Company is behind the idea, and has applied to Perth and Kinross Council for planning permission for the Errol site.

Despite not being built yet, all of the homes, which would have at least four bedrooms each, have been sold pending planning consent.

Office pods in the gardens and electric vehicle charges will be provided at each property.

The former poultry farm buildings at the old Errol Airfield, have been disused and for over 20 years, leaving them corroding and in a state of disrepair.

The site neighbours the former WW2 airfield owned by Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie, who has his own plans to develop his land for housing.

Buildings are ‘dangerous and beyond re-use’

A planning statement by TMS Planning and Development Services Ltd, submitted alongside the application, describes the poultry farm buildings as dangerous and “beyond practical and economic reuse”.

It says they are a risk and a magnet to children who may be tempted to explore them.

It adds that without development the site “will remain an eyesore” for many more years.

The statement says: “The site has been disused, effectively abandoned, for over 20 years and lies in a significant state of disrepair environmentally, physically and visually.

“The buildings, many of which are highly visible from the surrounding public road network, are in various states of disrepair.”

Peter Giacopazzi, director of The Good House Company, says his business is no stranger to developments like these, having completed others on brownfield sites across Perth and Kinross.

He told The Courier: “We build exclusively on brownfield sites, including redeveloping old agricultural buildings that have reached the end of their life.

“Developments like this is something we specialise in.

“The homes look normal on the outside but are eco friendly on the inside. Sustainability is something very important to us.

“We’re planting lots of trees at the bottom of the site to encourage wildlife and help the environment.

“We’re very excited, also because it’s been quite a while to get the plans to this stage. We’ve put a lot of thought into it.”