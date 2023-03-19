Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new social housing development in Perth is to be named after the late son of a former depute Lord Provost.

Caledonia Housing Association have named their new development at Crieff Road ‘Steven’s Place’ in memory of Steven Scott, the son of former Perth and Kinross councillor and depute provost David Scott.

Steven died aged 35 in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

The site was previously owned by Steven’s father and was where he brought up his family.

The naming of the housing development fulfils a wish of David’s, who had hoped if the ground was ever developed for housing it would be named after his son.

David himself died in 2013.

Family tributes

The Scott family were in attendance for the official naming of the site, where they were presented with a model of the street sign.

Speaking at the ceremony, Steven’s sister Adele MacDonald said: “The family were all aware of my dad’s wishes for the land behind the old family home and we are delighted that Caledonia Housing Association, in partnership with Perth & Kinross Council, has brought his wish to fruition with the development of affordable housing in Steven’s Place.”

Alan Nairn, chair of Caledonia Housing Association, added: “We’re proud to be able to celebrate this development with the Scott family as it fulfils Dave’s wish for his house and land to be used to build affordable housing for the city.”

‘Very fitting’ development is named after Steven

Perth & Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, councillor Tom McEwan, also paid tribute to Councillor Scott and his son.

He said: “Councillor Dave Scott was a great servant to the people of Perth and Kinross, and it is typical of the man that he wanted this site to be used for affordable social housing to help other people.”

“It is very fitting that the new development will be named after his late son Steven. This housing will be a great legacy for both Steven and Dave Scott.”