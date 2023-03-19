Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost

By Laura Devlin
March 19 2023, 1.30pm
Fiona Scott, Steven's wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). Image: Supplied by aledonia Housing Association.
Fiona Scott, Steven's wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). Image: Supplied by aledonia Housing Association.

A new social housing development in Perth is to be named after the late son of a former depute Lord Provost.

Caledonia Housing Association have named their new development at Crieff Road ‘Steven’s Place’ in memory of Steven Scott, the son of former Perth and Kinross councillor and depute provost David Scott.

Steven died aged 35 in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

The site was previously owned by Steven’s father and was where he brought up his family.

The naming of the housing development fulfils a wish of David’s, who had hoped if the ground was ever developed for housing it would be named after his son.

David himself died in 2013.

Former Perth and Kinross depute Lord Provost Dave Scott in 1999. Image: DC Thomson. 

Family tributes

The Scott family were in attendance for the official naming of the site, where they were presented with a model of the street sign.

Speaking at the ceremony, Steven’s sister Adele MacDonald said: “The family were all aware of my dad’s wishes for the land behind the old family home and we are delighted that Caledonia Housing Association, in partnership with Perth & Kinross Council, has brought his wish to fruition with the development of affordable housing in Steven’s Place.”

Alan Nairn, chair of Caledonia Housing Association, added: “We’re proud to be able to celebrate this development with the Scott family as it fulfils Dave’s wish for his house and land to be used to build affordable housing for the city.”

‘Very fitting’ development is named after Steven

Perth & Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, councillor Tom McEwan, also paid tribute to Councillor Scott and his son.

He said: “Councillor Dave Scott was a great servant to the people of Perth and Kinross, and it is typical of the man that he wanted this site to be used for affordable social housing to help other people.”

Councillor Tom McEwan. Image: Supplied by Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy reporter.

“It is very fitting that the new development will be named after his late son Steven. This housing will be a great legacy for both Steven and Dave Scott.”

