Home News Perth & Kinross

Coupar Angus action plan aim to breathe new life into ‘ulcer’ former Strathmore Hotel

Plans are afoot to boost a town whose population has been declining.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
The derelict Strathmore Hotel in Coupar Angus. Image: Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
An action plan has been launched to transform a small Perthshire town over the next five years.

The population of Coupar Angus has been declining while the rest of Perth and Kinross has seen a slight increase.

The action plan – launched at Strathmore Community Hub – was drawn up using input from residents and a wide range of organisations including Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Tayside.

It outlines a desire to change the negative perception some have of Coupar Angus and create a “sustainable and vibrant place that attracts people to the town”.

One of the ideas is to breathe new life into the dilapidated former Strathmore Hotel, which has been labelled “an ulcer”.

Here we explore this idea along with other suggestions for Coupar Angus. 

Population down by 6%

From 2016 to 2020 Coupar Angus‘ population declined by six per cent while the population across the whole of Perth and Kinross saw a one per cent increase.

Coupar Angus currently has an estimated population of around 2,220.

The 2 Sisters Group Chicken plant in Coupar Angus.

In 2017 there were approximately 240 businesses in the Coupar Angus area – the largest of which being the 2 Sisters Food Group.

The poultry processing factory on the western edge of the town employs around 1,000 people.

The majority of factory employees commute with around 160 living within the Coupar Angus PH13 postcode.

Lots of dog mess and no town hall

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, located four miles from Blairgowrie and within half an hour of both Perth and Dundee, Coupar Angus rates highly in terms of its geographical location.

Larghan Park – popular with residents and visitors – is another asset with a play area, all-weather sports facility, skate park, car park and toilets.

But a lack of new housing, boarded-up vacant buildings, dog mess, parking and a town hall that has been closed since 2019 are just some of the issues locals would like to see addressed.

8% responded to survey

Ian Clark from Iconic Consulting was brought in as independent consultant having more than 25 years’ experience in social research.

He has worked with communities all over the country from Earlston in the Scottish Borders to Grantown-on-Spey and Skye.

David Downie (chairman of Coupar Angus Action Group), David Stokoe (communities service manager) and Ian Clark (Iconic Consulting). Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

He said: “I started in October 2022. I knew Coupar Angus but had never done any work here.

“I spoke to as many groups and representatives as I could.”

A community survey provided 171 responses – about 8% of the population.

Ian added: “We had a couple of drop-in sessions in January to see the emerging themes.

“A key thing is developing community. People talk about it being very friendly but want to improve community relations.”

Among most deprived areas

For such a small town Coupar Angus has a diverse community with around five or six communities comprising an estimated 17 different ethnic minorities.

And while there are relatively affluent areas of the town, there is poverty too.

Ian said: “There is hidden poverty. We have seen people who are really struggling financially.”

Coupar Angus is the 15th most deprived of 186 data zones across Perth and Kinross. The council has identified the town as one of three target areas in tackling child poverty.

‘It’s a complete eyesore’

Residents and council officials gathered at Strathmore Community Hub for the launch of Coupar Angus Action Plan.

Strathmore Community Hub in Coupar Angus. Image: Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

The hub itself was opened in October 2022 and built on the site of the old Coupar Angus Health Centre.

It hosts a range of groups and activities including a weekly lunch club, two parent and toddler groups, a dance group and a craft group.

There are plans to create a sensory space and there is also a community fridge with 2 Sisters donating chicken.

David Downie chairs the Strathmore Community Hub board.

He said: “We see new faces every week and have people coming from Blairgowrie as well.”

With so much going on and planned for the hub David said: “We desperately need more trustees and volunteers.”

Coupar Angus town centre. Image: Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

David has lived in Coupar Angus since 1984. He is the founder member of Pride of Place which seeks to improve the general appearance of the town through litter picks and floral displays.

He called the dilapidated former Strathmore Hotel building – which sits in a prominent position at the junction of the A94 and A923 – “an ulcer”.

David sighed: “It’s a complete eyesore. It’s like an ulcer!”

He believes there is an opportunity to transform empty units into affordable housing as well as create a purpose-designed men’s shed building.

The five key themes outlined in the plan that the community will work towards achieving are: community development, reducing poverty, employability, physical and mental wellbeing, and making Coupar Angus a sustainable place.

