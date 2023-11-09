£500K bill to remove safety risk concrete from Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£500K bill to remove safety risk concrete from Perth school

The assembly hall roof at Perth Grammar was built using the RAAC style of concrete which has now been identified as potentially dangerous

By Kathryn Anderson
Perth Grammar exterior
The RAAC risk at Perth Grammar School was revealed earlier this year.

Council bosses have spent half a million pounds on replacing potentially dangerous concrete at Perth Grammar School.

The Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was detected in the roof of the assembly hall.

The lightweight material was used in the second half of the 20th century as a cheaper alternative to standard concrete.

However, the Health and Safety Executive has now warned RAAC is at risk of collapsing “with little or no notice”.

The discovery at the school in the city’s Muirton area was revealed in August.

graphic showing Perth and Kinross Council HQ with banknotes in background
Perth and Kinross Council was updated on the cost of removing RAAC from Perth Grammar School.

It later emerged the substance had been found at Perth Grammar in February 2023.

However, the council had known of concerns about RAAC since May 2019.

Perth Grammar RAAC works complete

Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee was updated on the works this week.

Head of Property Services Stephen Crawford said Perth Grammar was “the one part of the school estate that we found RAAC on”.

He said: “We found that in February and we scheduled the work to be completed over the summer holidays. When we found it we put preventative measures and safety measures in place and worked with the school and the team there to keep the school operational.

“The work’s now complete. The £500,000 came out of the fund we had for the programmed upgrading of the school.”

taped off section with sign saying 'RAAC ceiling, this area is closed due to serious health and safety concerns, please do not enter'.
A taped off section inside another school where RAAC was discovered: Jacob King/PA Wire

RAAC is a lightweight, bubbly form of concrete with steel enforcement which was widely used in the construction of schools, hospitals and other publicly owned buildings across the UK.

It has a shelf-life of around 30 years and can be weakened by water ingress leading to the risk of structural collapse.

West Lothian Council was the first Scottish council to publicly flag the issue. Figures published by the Scottish Government in September 2023 show half of Scotland’s councils have now identified schools which contain RAAC.

