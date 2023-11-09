£500K bill to remove safety risk concrete from Perth school

Council bosses have spent half a million pounds on replacing potentially dangerous concrete at Perth Grammar School.

The Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was detected in the roof of the assembly hall.

The lightweight material was used in the second half of the 20th century as a cheaper alternative to standard concrete.

However, the Health and Safety Executive has now warned RAAC is at risk of collapsing “with little or no notice”.

The discovery at the school in the city’s Muirton area was revealed in August.

It later emerged the substance had been found at Perth Grammar in February 2023.

However, the council had known of concerns about RAAC since May 2019.

Perth Grammar RAAC works complete

Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee was updated on the works this week.

Head of Property Services Stephen Crawford said Perth Grammar was “the one part of the school estate that we found RAAC on”.

He said: “We found that in February and we scheduled the work to be completed over the summer holidays. When we found it we put preventative measures and safety measures in place and worked with the school and the team there to keep the school operational.

“The work’s now complete. The £500,000 came out of the fund we had for the programmed upgrading of the school.”

RAAC is a lightweight, bubbly form of concrete with steel enforcement which was widely used in the construction of schools, hospitals and other publicly owned buildings across the UK.

It has a shelf-life of around 30 years and can be weakened by water ingress leading to the risk of structural collapse.

West Lothian Council was the first Scottish council to publicly flag the issue. Figures published by the Scottish Government in September 2023 show half of Scotland’s councils have now identified schools which contain RAAC.