Scottish Election 2021: Track the latest polling data

With the upcoming Scottish election less than a month away, polling is continuing across the country to determine support for political parties.

Taking place on May 6, the elections will appoint members of the Scottish Parliament to sit at Holyrood.

There are 73 constituency seats across Scotland and a further 56 “list” seats, which cover each of the eight regions.

As the election draws closer, this page will be updated with the most recent polling data available, as it is subject to change as the weeks go on.

List seats

List seats cover a specific region of Scotland, and are split into Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid Scotland and Fife, North East Scotland, South Scotland and West Scotland.

This poll shows opinions on voting intentions for each of the political parties for list seats, compared with an average of the last three polls.

Constituency seats

The 73 constituency seats cover a range of areas across Scotland, with several in each region.

This poll shows opinions on voting intentions for each of the political parties for constituency seats, compared with an average of the last three polls.

Independence

As well as support for political parties, polling has also been taking place to determine the support for another independence referendum.

This poll shows people’s preference for independence either for or against, and also includes people who are unsure on their vote over time.