Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

School street closures: Will they make roads safer for school children or cause hassle for residents?

Walking to school could be safer for Dundee children as driving prohibitions are given the go ahead – but do the closures work or will it ultimately lead to more problems for residents?
by Rebecca McCurdy
January 29 2021, 4.00pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
© Supplied by DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

Walking to school could be safer for Dundee children as driving prohibitions are given the go ahead – but do the closures work or will it ultimately lead to more problems for residents?

Councillors approved plans on Monday to introduce part time road closures for non-residential drivers on streets near several city schools during pick up and drop off times.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Schools & Family team

More from The Courier