Pupils to start returning to Scotland’s schools in late-February – with lockdown easing possible in March

Scottish school children are due to return to classrooms later in February as part of a phased approach to reopenings – with easing of national coronavirus restrictions expected from next month.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, adding that she is hopeful of a “careful and gradual easing” of wider lockdown measures in March.

Schools and nurseries have been closed to all except the children of key workers and those from vulnerable families since the start of the year. All other youngsters have been learning from home.

The First Minister told MSPs: “It is a statement of the obvious that all of us want to see children and young people back in full-time face-to-face education JUST as soon as possible.

“Evidence of the wider health, developmental and social harms being experienced by children and young people concern all of us.

“And I have to say…the concern is more with every single day that passes. I am also acutely aware of the pressure school closures are putting on parents and family life more generally.

A ‘phased, gradual’ return to school

“Now I have to be candid that our room for manoeuvre given the current state of the pandemic is limited but I want to be equally candid, as I have been before, about the government’s determination to use ever single inch of headroom that we have to get children back to schools, even if that means adults living with restrictions for longer.”

“In short, the judgment the cabinet arrived at this morning – and this is a judgment based on and taking full account of the advice from our expert advisers – is that if we all do agree to abide with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer, so that our progress in supressing the virus continues, then we can begin a phased albeit gradual return to school from February 22 following the February mid-term break.”

She added: ” As of now, our intention is that from the week beginning February 22 there will be firstly a full-time return of early learning and childcare for all children below school age.

“Secondly, a full time return to school for all pupils in primaries one to three.

“And thirdly a part-time return, albeit on a limited basis, for senior-phase pupils to allow in-school practical work that is necessary for the completion of national qualification courses.

“Initially though it is intended that there will be no more than around 5%-8% of a secondary school roll physically present at any one time for these purposes.”

Ms Sturgeon said there will also be “small increases” in existing provision for youngsters with additional supports needs.

Final confirmation of the phased return of schools is expected in two weeks, when an update will also be given on the next phase of the return to classrooms, and on the return of colleges and universities.

On January 19, Ms Sturgeon revealed that Scotland’s schools would remain closed until mid-February.

The government had initially hoped to reopen sites on February 1, however a safe return was not deemed possible.

A decision on the reopening of schools and nurseries was delayed until February 2.

Lockdown measures to endure in February

Ms Sturgeon said her cabinet also agreed to keep Scotland’s current lockdown measures in place “until at least the end of February”.

A new “manged quarantine” system for overseas travellers has also been announced by the First Minister, which she argued will go further than the recent rules on arrivals introduced by the UK Government.

Ms Sturgeon added the most recent Covid-19 statistics show the country’s “lockdown measures are working” – with hospital admission believed to have peaked on January 12.

Five cases of the South African variant of coronavirus been discovered in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said they all have “links to travel” and there is “no evidence for community transmission”.

Lockdown 2

Scotland entered a second lockdown on January 4 in response to the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Case number and Covid-19 deaths in Scotland surged to their highest-ever levels in January.

The measures put in place in early 2021 were the strictest since the first lockdown in spring 2020.

Schools were closed to all but a handful of pupils, with strict travel measures and a legally enforceable “stay at home” rule put in place.

