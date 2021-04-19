‘We never expected to be off for so long’: Baldragon Academy pupils talk home learning, assessments and change upon return to classroom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

“We never expected to be off for so long.”

That was the view of Sophie Booth, sixth year pupil at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy.

Sophie, like thousands of other pupils across Tayside, has had to spend the past three and a bit months learning at home as the pandemic continued to bite.

Now, following the return of Fife secondary schools last Monday, these pupils are finally back in the classroom full-time; marking a full return of all pupils in Scotland.