VIDEO: Guard-of-honour for retiring janitor makes memorable farewell

Everyone remembers their school jannie. For George Tullis his exit was as memorable as his service.

St Marie’s RC Primary School’s entire pupil population formed a guard-of-honour as he left for his final duty as lollipop man.

Almost 400 children – in socially-distanced class bubbles – waved flags and chanted his name as George, 65, walked from the building on his final day to take up his crossing post.

His friendly and happy nature made a massive impact on the youngsters and teachers during more than 10 years at the Kirkcaldy school, where he was a crossing patrol officer in addition to his work around the building and grounds.

Children also made cards and pictures for him, wrote poems, performed songs – changing the lyrics of popular tunes especially for him – and played his favourite song, Mack the Knife.

He told us: “It’s great what they’ve all done for me, the kids and the staff. They’ve made every effort to make my last day a good day and I’ll remember it for life now.”

It was an emotional day, he said. “You do get used working with all the kids and the staff. It’s sad, but obviously I’m happy that I’m retiring.”

Head teacher Mary Caldwell said George was at the “heart of the school community” and was so popular and friendly.

She said: “The children, when he comes round with the milk, they will all be saying ‘good morning, George’, shouting over to him.

“He’s a really important person in the school, highly regarded by the whole school community, especially the children who love to interact with him.

“We are all very sad to be saying goodbye to him, he has been an integral part of the school for such a long time.”

P7 pupil Nikola Myszka told us: “He helps us cross the road and when he comes to our class he always smiles and is happy all the time.

“It’s really sad seeing him go but we hope he has a nice life.”

Classmate Szymon Waciega said: “He’s really cheerful, he always helps us no matter what the problem.”

About to get his second Covid jab, George said he hoped to be able to go travelling soon in his retirement and intended to spend more time in his garden.