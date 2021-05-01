THE DEBATE: Tayside and Fife parents have their say on school starting age – should it be raised to seven?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schools and family reporter Sheanne Mulholland hosts a debate among parents about changing the school start age to seven.

In Scotland children are aged four or five when they begin school, but a campaign is mounting to change the starting age to seven.

Yesterday we set out the arguments for and against children starting school older like they do in Finland, where children have a kindergarten stage.

Today, we hear from parents in detail about why they agree or disagree with this system.

Both the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Greens want the transformation in Scotland – as proposed by the Upstart Scotland group – which would introduce a play-based learning stage for three to six-year-olds.

In our debate, Catriona Stevens, 42, explains why she would like to see a kindergarten stage instead of the current primary one and primary two years.

Catriona, from St Andrews, has five children, the eldest 16 and youngest six, and reckons there is a ‘huge void’ between school and nursery.

Jillian Guthrie, 40, disagrees. The mum-of-four from Guardbridge thinks starting school earlier helps children’s development and she supports the flexibility of the current system in Scotland, which allows parents to defer their child’s school start by one year, or repeat a year.

Jonathan Marshall, 39, says that not all children are ready to learn in a structured environment at the age of five.

The father-of-two from Brechin was brought up in Norway where children already have a kindergarten-type intermediate phase, followed by a school starting age of six or seven.

An intermediate stage, he says, would help children understand authority in a more accessible way, particularly children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

What do you think?

We want to hear from other parents about whether four or five is a good age for children to start school or whether the classroom can wait another couple of years.

