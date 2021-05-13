‘A place of fun and imagination’: Outdoor classroom named in memory of Perth schoolgirl Allmeria Oliver

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Classmates of schoolgirl Allmeria Oliver have a special place to remember her sense of fun and imagination.

An outdoor classroom has been dedicated to nine-year-old Allmeria who suffered a severe brain injury following a heart attack last December.

Friends at St John’s RC Academy, in Perth, miss the P5 pupil “tremendously” and were joined by her parents to dedicate the special place to her.

Creation of the classroom began before Allmeria’s tragic death and it has now been named the Allmeria, with a sign bearing her name designed by her classmates.

Allmeria’s parents Julie Steedman and Sherriff Oliver returned to the school on Wednesday to officially open the classroom with P5 representatives Julia Szafaran and Oliwier Podniesinski.

Ms Steedman said: “Allmeria saw this classroom being built and was looking forward to the day it opened.

“She would be rolling about in joy at the thought of it being named in her honour.

“She was a very special girl, and the children in her class are very special children.

“I just wish I could have given them all a hug!”

At her funeral, Ms Steedman spoke of her daughter’s “star quality” and said her wee girl was “so beautiful”.

Canon Steven Mulholland, of St John’s RC Church, led the ceremony to open the classroom and name it after Allmeria.

Head teacher Seán Hagney said: “I am sure Allmeria will be glad that her name will be heard every day in this playground.

“Allmeria was a young girl full of imagination, full of fun, and we miss her tremendously.

“The Allmeria is a place of learning, a place of fun and a place for the imagination.

“I hope Allmeria Oliver will be proud that we have named the outdoor classroom in her memory.”

An outdoor classroom gained the most votes across the primary school when pupils were asked to choose how to use pupil participatory funding.

The remainder of the cost of the facility was covered by the Perth common good fund, the Basil Death Fund, Axiom and pupil equity funding.