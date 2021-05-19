High School of Dundee pupil to debate for Scotland in world championship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seventeen-year-old Dominic Westwood knows how to hold his own in an argument.

So much so that the High School of Dundee pupil is to represent Scotland in debating.

Sixth former Dominic is one of five young people from around the country selected to compete in the 2021 World Schools Debating Championships.

In normal times, he would have travelled to host region Macau, in China, to compete against the best young orators from 79 nations around the globe but due to Covid-19 the contest will be staged online.

Dominic, the 11th student from his school to be selected for Team Scotland, has already been honing his debating skills with his four teammates from Mearns Academy, Broxburn Academy, Douglas Academy and St Columba’s School.

To help bring the crown to Scotland for the fifth time, he will be hoping that science and engineering will feature in the social, moral and political issues up for debate over a week at the end of July.

Those are the fields he is considering studying at university and which have given him the edge in previous competitions.

He said: “Occasionally, we get [debates] on anything from medicine to science topics and that’s always great for me, I’m super excited for them.

“It definitely gives you a big advantage if you have knowledge of issues that other people don’t in the debate.”

It’s just a lot of fun and I really enjoy debating.” Dominic Westwood, 17

Due to his passion for debating, Dominic said people are often surprised that he would rather study science and engineering rather than politics or history, for example.

He said: “A lot of people think that’s a weird thing to do – with debating, why are you interested in that?

“But for me, really, it’s just a lot of fun and I really enjoy debating.

“I don’t think that discussion about politics or debating should be limited to people who are just in interested in history or so on. I think everyone should get involved.”

Dominic, who lives in Dundee, was encouraged to try out for the Scottish team by his mentor Irene McGrath.

From Gulabi Gang to advertising

During trials subjects debated were as diverse as the Gulabi Gang female vigilantes in India and advertising.

In the championships, teams will be given notice of half of the motions, allowing them time to research and prepare arguments, but of the other half they will be notified only an hour in advance.

Dominic said: “I’m reasonably confident. I’d like for us to do well but that will take a lot of work to get there.”

Articulate scientist

He has been debating since he was in first form, reaching a number of junior and senior finals.

Mrs McGrath, the school’s senior debating coach, said: “As an articulate scientist he contributes superbly to an activity which tends to be dominated by humanities students.

“He is extremely well informed about current affairs and international relations and deserves a great deal of credit for his selection as an international.

“Even via a computer, it’s quite thrilling to listen to him!”