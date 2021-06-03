Call for all teachers to be vaccinated as some health boards offer surplus doses

Scotland’s largest teaching union has renewed calls for all school staff to be vaccinated after it was revealed key workers in some regions have been offered early vaccination.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has described the rollout of the vaccine for teachers as “extremely patchy”, with some NHS boards offering it to those in key occupations regardless of age whilst others stick to the age cohorts.

Across Scotland, vaccines are currently being offered to all those aged 30 and over, regardless of occupation.

Those aged between 18 and 29 have also been encouraged to register for their first dose on the NHS website.

Early vaccination to key workers

However, it is understood that some health boards, including NHS Grampian, have offered early vaccination to some key workers – including those in education – where there were surplus doses that might otherwise have been wasted.

Exact numbers were not provided of how many teachers took up the offer in the Grampian region, however it is understood there was a good response.

NHS Grampian covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Reacting to the apparent disparity between health boards, a spokesman for the EIS said vaccinating all school staff should be a “priority.”

He said: “The EIS has consistently called for school staff to be prioritised for receipt of the vaccine.

“This is particularly relevant in those parts of the country with higher rates of Covid infection.

“Staff in some parts of the country have apparently been offered the vaccine where sufficient stocks are available, but the picture is extremely patchy across the country.

“The government has made keeping schools open a priority, so vaccinating all school staff should also be a priority.”

Health boards following JCVI guidance

When approached by The Courier regarding its rollout process, NHS Tayside said it is going by age cohorts in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance.

This includes offering the vaccine to staff in additional needs schools, who are deemed health and social care workers.

“The government has made keeping schools open a priority, so vaccinating all school staff should also be a priority.” EIS Spokesman

Through this guidance, staff at Kingspark School in Dundee were offered their first jab in mid-January.

Dundee is one of 11 areas in Scotland which will remain in level two restrictions due to the level of cases in the region.

The rest of Tayside is set to move into level one on Saturday.

“NHS Fife has followed the national guidance”

In Fife, teachers in additional needs schools have also been offered the vaccine as per the JCVI guidance.

Chief pharmacist and director of Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife, Ben Hannan, said: “The prioritisation of adults for Covid-19 vaccination is developed at a national level and is then enacted by health boards locally.

“NHS Fife has followed the national guidance in place.” Chief pharmacist and director of Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife, Ben Hannan

“NHS Fife has followed the national guidance in place to ensure those determined to be most clinically in need, and indeed those caring for this group, are vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“Staff working in the Kingdom’s special schools, therefore, were invited to receive the vaccine in order to help reduce the risk of transmission for vulnerable young people in their care.”

Similar to Angus and Perth and Kinross, the Fife region will move into level one at the weekend.