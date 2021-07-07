Crieff teenager selected to canoe for Team GB at European championship in Slovenia

A Crieff 15-year-old is making waves in the sporting world as he prepares to paddle his canoe for Team GB.

Findlay McLean, will travel to Slovenia next month to represent his country at the Junior European Championships.

The pupil, who attends Strathallan School, near Forgandenny in Perthshire, is an up and coming talent in the canoeing world.

He was also selected to represent Scotland in this year’s international contents by the Scottish Canoe Association.

The call up will see the canoeing scholar join Ryan Mallon, who trains with Clackmannanshire club CR Cats, in the MC2 as they prepare to race in the Soča River in Solkan between August 25 and 28.

Findlay says he is thrilled by the announcement and is hopeful he can perform well in the competition.

He said: “This selection is amazing and I am more than happy to represent my country in any upcoming events.

“I can’t wait to get out to Slovenia with my racing partner and see how we perform in the water.”

The Perthshire teenager has been involved in the water sport for around eight years and trains with local clubs Breadalbane and Strathallan.

His competing efforts had been halted by the coronavirus pandemic which saw him miss out on key opportunities to paddle in international contents.

But Findlay is delighted to get back out on the water and compete for his country.

Strathallan’s director of sport, Jim Thompson, said: “We are incredibly proud of Findlay on his selection to the Team GB squad.

“It’s a testament to his high work ethic and passion for paddling.

“We wish him and all the paddlers the very best in their training and racing endeavours for 2021.”

Findlay is one of many sporting talents from the fee-paying school as more than 35 Strathallan students were chosen to represent Team GB and Team Scotland in sport in 2020-21.