Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Schools

Coronavirus in schools: New cases at nine Fife schools

by Cheryl Peebles
December 2 2020, 4.00pm Updated: December 2 2020, 8.43pm
© Google MapsCalaiswood School, Dunfermline.
Calaiswood School, Dunfermline.

Some 14 people at nine Fife schools have tested positive for coronavirus in the last six days.

Two cases have been confirmed since last Friday at Calaiswood School, in Dunfermline, which caters for children and young people with additional support needs.

There have also been three new cases at Levenmouth Academy, two at Carnegie Primary School, also in Dunfermline, and one at Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes.

Single cases have also been linked with Springfield Primary School, Lynburn Primary School nursery, in Dunfermline, Capshard Primary School and Balwearie High School, both Kirkcaldy, and Lochgelly High School.

NHS Fife said it published information about cases in schools and nurseries where there had been impact on the school or where action was required.

It also said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”

Parents were directed to information about Covid-19 on the websites of NHS Fife and Fife Council.

Auchmuty High School, where 22 cases have been reported over three weeks, said the latest two cases were in pupils who were already self-isolating.

At its height around 400 pupils at the Glenrothes school were identified as close contacts and asked to stay at home.

As well as several teachers, the school’s entire kitchen staff went into self-isolation, leaving a reduced operation in the school’s cafe.

Several members of catering staff and classroom assistants remain off work.

However, in his latest message to parents head teacher Alan Pithie said: “Overall, things have improved in the past fortnight.

“Attendance is much better and there have been no further outbreaks in pupils within the school itself.

“The cases that we have had have occurred with pupils who are already self-isolating so there is, therefore, no impact on the school as a whole.”