Fife teachers to vote on entering dispute with council over Christmas break extension

Teachers in Fife are to vote on proposals to go into dispute with the local council after calls for an extension to the Christmas break were rejected.

The Fife branch of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union has confirmed that a ballot on whether the local association should declare a formal trade dispute with their employer is to begin today.

A similar ballot was announced by the Glasgow EIS branch yesterday.

The move comes after the Fife EIS branch called for schools in the kingdom to shut on December 18 in order to minimise the risk of infection for staff and pupils.

Proposals for an extension to the Christmas break had been rejected by the Scottish Government earlier this month.

David Farmer, of EIS Fife said: “We have raised with Fife Council the issue of using online platforms around the Christmas holidays and they have rejected that.

“We think that is a perfectly reasonable request given the situation coming up to Christmas and the fact that the teachers in Fife have stepped well and truly up to the plate over the last four months.

“At this time we are not balloting our members on industrial action – it might happen but we are not at that point yet.” David Farmer, EIS Fife

“Fife Council’s rejection of that means that we have to go in the direction of a consultative ballot and once we know the results of that, we might well be declaring a dispute with Fife Council.”

Mr Farmer is confident EIS members will vote in favour of the proposed dispute, and did not rule out the possibility of industrial action in the future.

He did stress however, any further action would have to be voted on by union members.

He said: “We are pretty confident members will say we are happy to proceed to a dispute. We would then have to ballot them again on the nature of the dispute.

“We want to know what our members are thinking, and we think they are very angry at the decision to reject what we think is a very reasonable proposal by us.

“At this time we are not balloting our members on industrial action – it might happen but we are not at that point yet.”

When approached for a comment on the prospective ballot, Fife Council said it would not be appropriate comment.

However speaking on December 4, executive director of education and children’s services Carrie Lindsay said: “Our staff have worked tirelessly to support our children and young people across all schools in Fife since March and I’d like to acknowledge each and every one of them for what they have done to keep our children and young people learning

“It is very important to us that school staff have their planned holidays without possible interruption due to the need to engage in contact tracing.

“We are working with our public health colleagues in Fife to ensure we have a workable system in place.

“A move to remote learning for school days prior to the planned Christmas holidays would only be able to happen if instructed by Scottish Government or on public health grounds.”

What is happening elsewhere?

The secretary of the Dundee EIS branch confirmed they were “actively considering” balloting their members but hadn’t made a decision as of yet.

David Baxter said: “This is about going into dispute with the employer, not just over the remote learning issue but also other health and wellbeing issues that have arisen.

“Ourselves as an executive, we are currently in discussion and consulting with members to gauge their opinion.

“It’s about highlighting with the employer several factors in terms of teachers’ health and wellbeing and making sure staff are as safe as they can be.”

Mr Baxter also reiterated that the union believed that an extended Christmas break was the best option, not just for teachers and pupils but for families as well.

Mr Baxter added: “We feel that it would’ve been beneficial, not just to teachers but also to families.

“I think everyone is in dread of getting a phone call on Christmas Day to say you have been identified as a contact and you will now need to isolate.”

Addressing the calls for an extended break, Dundee City Council spokesman said last week: “The council will speak directly to the trade unions about the issues that they want to discuss.

“We are also looking closely at arrangements with the health protection team from NHS Tayside that may be needed for contact tracing during the holiday period.”