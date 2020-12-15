Positive case of Covid-19 confirmed at Kingspark School

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Kingspark School in Dundee.

In a letter sent out to parents and carers this morning, the additional needs school confirmed that someone who has links to Kingspark has tested positive for the virus.

It said: “A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Kingspark School.

“The close contacts of this person will be identified by the health protection team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and now must enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. The isolation is from the date of last contact for 10 days.”

The school reassured parents and carers that all close contacts of the individual would be contacted, and the school remains open as normal.

Schools in Dundee are set to close for the Christmas break on Wednesday 23 December.

The letter said: “You will be notified if you child is a close contact. This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a close contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake activities as normal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a case connected to the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school has communicated with all families in their community directly about this.”

The additional needs school was previously forced to close just a week into the academic year after a cluster of cases linked to it were found.

The outbreak, which happened in August, saw 23 members of staff, three pupils and 14 community contacts test positive for the virus.

“A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Kingspark School.” Letter sent to parents and carers of pupils at Kingspark

Speaking in November, headteacher Paul Dow outlined what lessons Kingspark had learned from the experience and what changes they had made to mitigate the risks.

He said: “At Kingspark we are really fortunate we have a lot of outdoor space and it’s been a priority in the last few years to really develop this.

“So we have been focusing on that and we know that the risks of Covid are less outdoors.”