Nicola Sturgeon says emergency powers to combat coronavirus in place ‘within days’

Nicola Sturgeon says emergency powers to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place ‘within days’.

She spoke as it was revealed that four more people have died of Covid-19 in Scotland – taking the total to 14.

The First Minister said: “Life should not be carrying on as normal right now.

“So if it is then you are not doing the right things and I want you to please put that right.

“The vast majority of people are making very serious efforts to reduce their contact.

“Within days we will have emergency powers and will use them but please don’t rely on that. Do it now.”

Total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland are now at 499, up by 83 from yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said that the numbers quoted “were almost certainly an underestimate” due to the self-isolation measures in place – which she urged people to adhere to.

She said that people were still not following the guidance of “social distancing”.

Ms Sturgeon warned: “If the NHS becomes overwhelmed, people will die needlessly and avoidably.”

The number of cases and fatalities in individual health boards are expected to be released today at 2pm by the Scottish Government.

For more on this story follow our coronavirus live blog.