More snow forecast as Met Office issues fresh weather warning for Tayside and Fife

Forecasters have issued a fresh weather warning as Tayside and Fife prepares to be hit with more wintry showers.

It comes after a white-out brought chaos to roads across Perthshire on Thursday, with crashes and closures hitting the region.

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning for snow and ice valid from noon until 6pm on Saturday.

The forecaster says the east of Scotland will be the worst affected area.

The warning takes in Perth, Perthshire, Dundee, and the bulk of Angus and Fife. Only some coastal areas fall outwith the danger zone.

A further 7.8in of snow is possible on high ground, with the white stuff also expected at lower levels.

The Met Office weather warning reads: “An area of rain pushing eastwards is expected to turn to snow in places.

“Snow is likely to fall to low levels over east Scotland and northern England for a time on the leading edge of the rain before the snow level rises to above 300-400m by mid morning.

“1-3cm is possible at low levels here but is more likely at higher elevations where 5-10cm of snow may accumulate above 200 m and possibly 20cm on highest routes.

“Icy stretches are also likely with rain and wet snow falling onto sub zero surfaces at times.

“Further south the most likely scenario is for rain though there is a small chance of snow falling down to 150m or so leading to 2-5cm in places.”