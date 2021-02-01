‘We must do the right thing’ — senior Angus minister speaks out against legal bid to reverse church closures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s top minister has spoken out in opposition to a legal bid to reverse the closure of the country’s churches under lockdown measures.

The Right Reverend Dr Martin Fair, who is the Church of Scotland’s moderator of its general assembly, said the move risks undermining the Covid-19 public health message.

A group of 27 Scottish church leaders have launched a bid for a judicial review and claim closing churches amounts to the “criminalisation of public worship”.

They are backed by he Christian Legal Centre, which provides pro bono legal support for Christians in the UK.

Rt Rev Dr Fair, the minister at St Andrews Parish Church in Arbroath, posted a video to the Church of Scotland’s Youtube channel addressed to members.

In it, he stressed the importance of individuals worshipping alone for the time being.

He said: “I want to reiterate that it is the Church of Scotland’s position that we want to work with the Scottish Government, understanding that this is a temporary measure.

“It’s absolutely necessary and churches will reopen when it is safe for them to do so.

“We need, in the meantime, to understand the severity of the situation.

“Right here in my local community, we have wards in care homes, where Covid-19 is rife, we have hospital wards where Covid-19 is present, people in our community suffering through Covid-19.

“And I have folks in my own congregation who have tested positive and who are suffering from the Covid-19 virus right now.”

Leaders from a number of churches are spearheading the unprecedented campaign.

These include the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing), the Church of Scotland, the Free Church of Scotland, and a number of independent churches.

They say the closures are unlawful and breach European Convention of Human Rights law and the Scottish constitution.

One of those is Rev. Dr William Philip, leader of the Tron church in Glasgow City Centre.

Rev. Dr Philip said it means many elderly and vulnerable are being “excluded completely” from Christian worship, and the “comfort and encouragement in life and death only this can give”.

However, Rt Rev Dr Fair said the public must “do everything possible to keep ourselves and others safe right now”.

He said: “There is no doubt in my mind that keeping our buildings closed for public worship is absolutely part of that equation right now.

“I miss being in church. I miss being with my brothers and sisters.

“I long for the day when that will be possible again, but right now let’s do the right thing.

“We know well we can worship individually and corporately online that’s the way of it right now. We hang in there, we do the right thing, and we trust that God will lead us through.”

The Church of Scotland has been keen to distance itself from the action, making clear individuals who support it are speaking for themselves.

A spokesperson said the “vast majority” of its members “understand and support” the temporary restrictions.