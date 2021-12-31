Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Draw your own chart: From baby names to the election – how well do you remember the year in data?

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
December 31 2021, 6.00am
How well do you remember the data that shaped the last year?
How well do you remember the data that shaped the last year?

This last year picked up exactly where 2021 left off – data remains a huge part of our daily lives.

Have you been able to take in all of the data released this year? We’ve put together the collection of interactive charts below where the challenge is to finish drawing the chart to test your memory. We’ve made sure to include no Covid data (except from the odd chart where the data was impacted by the pandemic…), as we can all do with a break from it during the holidays.

Marriages

The wedding industry was a victim of the pandemic – but how many ceremonies did the Humanist Society perform?

House prices

The average residential property price has surged all across the country and in September we launched an article tracking the prices (obviously no peeking before you answer…). Can you complete the line for Dundee in the chart below?

Living wage

Before being able to buy a property you need to save that deposit, and obviously it helps if you’re earning at least the living wage to do so. In the chart below can you complete the line for the proportion of Perth and Kinross residents earning the living wage?

Election

With everything going on this year you couldn’t be blamed for forgetting an election even occurred – but it did. Back in May we turned out to vote, but how did the pandemic impact the turnout locally?

Staying on the subject of the election – can you remember if the SNP gained or lost seats in 2021?

Baby names

We’re going to end on one of my personal favourite data releases – how people name their children.

In Dundee in 2020, Ava was the top of the baby girl charts. But across Scotland how has the popularity shifted over time?

For boys, the top name in Dundee in 2020 was Alexander (no doubt in homage to the Dundee Council leader). Can you complete the line showing the trend in boys named Alexander in Scotland?

Want to read more from the data team?

Click here for our roundup of our favourite data projects from throughout 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]