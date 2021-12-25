5 tips to get the best deals on Boxing Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scots looking to grab a bargain on Boxing Day have been given advice on how to spend wisely and avoid overspending.

Many retailers will be offering deals on Boxing Day, with prices cut on items like clothes and electricals.

But Scotland’s national consumer advice centre has issued some tips to avoid overspending.

Advice Direct Scotland say Scots should ideally create a budget to think about how much they afford to spend before heading out to the shops or online.

As well as a budget, they also say making a list of the items you’d most like to purchase can be a good way to avoid impulse buying things you might not actually need or use.

“Some might be offering an exchange-only policy on sale items; however, these policy changes should not affect statutory consumer rights,” they said.

“Scots should also remember they have more rights online than in store, including the right to return most goods purchased online within 14 days for a full refund.

“However, when shopping online, people may be targeted by scammers, especially through social media marketplaces and targeted advertising.”

Colin Mathieson, spokesman for Advice Direct Scotland, added: “The Boxing Day and January sales can be a good time to pick up a bargain, both online and on the high street.

“There are different things that we can do as consumers to make sure that we avoid living beyond our means, and the simplest way to prevent an accidental overspend is to create a budget.

“It can be helpful to keep an eye on your spending, either by jotting it down in a notepad or by checking your online banking to make sure you are staying on track throughout your time shopping.

‘If it seems too good to be true, it probably is’

“Having a list will allow you to stay focused and avoid the all-too-easy impulse purchases.

“Also keep in mind that it’s only a great deal if you will use or need the item.

“If purchasing online, shop around, check for offers on free deliveries, and pay on a credit card if possible.

“And if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”