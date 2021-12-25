Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

5 tips to get the best deals on Boxing Day

By Alasdair Clark
December 25 2021, 5.05pm
The sales will start on Boxing Day.
Scots looking to grab a bargain on Boxing Day have been given advice on how to spend wisely and avoid overspending.

Many retailers will be offering deals on Boxing Day, with prices cut on items like clothes and electricals.

But Scotland’s national consumer advice centre has issued some tips to avoid overspending.

Advice Direct Scotland say Scots should ideally create a budget to think about how much they afford to spend before heading out to the shops or online.

As well as a budget, they also say making a list of the items you’d most like to purchase can be a good way to avoid impulse buying things you might not actually need or use.

“Some might be offering an exchange-only policy on sale items; however, these policy changes should not affect statutory consumer rights,” they said.

“Scots should also remember they have more rights online than in store, including the right to return most goods purchased online within 14 days for a full refund.

“However, when shopping online, people may be targeted by scammers, especially through social media marketplaces and targeted advertising.”

Colin Mathieson, spokesman for Advice Direct Scotland, added: “The Boxing Day and January sales can be a good time to pick up a bargain, both online and on the high street.

“There are different things that we can do as consumers to make sure that we avoid living beyond our means, and the simplest way to prevent an accidental overspend is to create a budget.

“It can be helpful to keep an eye on your spending, either by jotting it down in a notepad or by checking your online banking to make sure you are staying on track throughout your time shopping.

‘If it seems too good to be true, it probably is’

“Having a list will allow you to stay focused and avoid the all-too-easy impulse purchases.

“Also keep in mind that it’s only a great deal if you will use or need the item.

“If purchasing online, shop around, check for offers on free deliveries, and pay on a credit card if possible.

“And if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

