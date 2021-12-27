Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid-19: New Omicron restrictions come into force in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
December 27 2021, 5.05am Updated: December 27 2021, 2.42pm
New rules come into force today
New Covid restrictions that the government hope will curb the spread of the Omicron variant in Scotland have come into force from today.

Social distancing has been reintroduced in a number of leisure and hospitality venues, while table service only will be allowed in pubs.

The rules come into force at 5am today, December 27, a day after rules limiting the size of crowds that can attend events like football matches.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that just 100 people would be able to attend a standing indoor event and 200 seated.

Outdoor events like football will also be restricted to 500.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a Covid-19 update
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place last week.

One-metre physical distancing has been reinstated in all hospitality and indoor leisure settings including pubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres and museums.

Nightclubs have also been told to close for at least three weeks unless they operate as a table service only venue with social distancing in place.

The rules will be reviewed by Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government within three weeks.

The Scottish Government is providing an extra £375 million in support, on top of the £100m announced last week, to support businesses affected by these restrictions.

Nightclubs will close for three weeks.

But business leaders have warned this is not enough, with some raising concern about the impact on those not directly affected by restrictions who will lose out as Scots are given guidance to stay at home.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks but we must reduce our contacts and limit the spread of the virus.

“We’re providing £375 million in business support, which is a significant investment, to support those who have experienced cancellations and help them get back on their feet in the new year.

NHS prepares for Omicron impact

“The best way to support business sustainably is to get the virus back under control.

“Please get your boosters and stay at home as much as possible just now.”

The NHS has already started to prepare for the potential impacts of the Omicron variant, with the Scottish Ambulance Service putting in place a number of plans to deal with staff absences.

We reported how a memo sent to frontline staff had caused upset after service bosses said ambulance crews would only be able to take one break per shift rather than two.

Crews could also be split up to cope with demand, with clinicians teamed up with a non-medically trained driver.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Alarming’ new plan for Scottish ambulance crews to be cut to one medic

