Duty and heartbreak: Our royals in pictures in 2021

It was a year unlike any other for our royals.

At the start of 2021, the nation held its breath as we waited for news on Prince Philip who, at the age of 99, spent a month in hospital for treatment.

The Duke of Edinburgh would leave the King Edward VII Hospital in London, but sadly pass away on April 9.

Collectively, the royal family alongside the country mourned his death as we entered a period of remembrance.

And with Covid regulations still in full-swing, an image of the Queen sitting alone at her husband’s funeral became seared into the public psyche.

Royal duties would continue in the following months, however, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales, travelling the length and breadth of the UK to meet local groups and people.

Highlights included visits to Aberdeenshire for Prince Charles and the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial by her sons, Princes William and Harry.

Now, as we head into 2022, the Queen has announced she will not spend Christmas at Sandringham nor take her traditional pre-holiday lunch with family amid the rise of the Omicron Covid variant.

Instead, the family will visit her at Windsor Castle.

So as we wait for Her Majesty to make her Christmas address to close out 2021, we take a look at some of these memorable moments in pictures: