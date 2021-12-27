Teenager arrested after two bodies found in Livingston home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after two people were found dead in a West Lothian home.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at around 11.40pm on Sunday night.

A man and a woman, thought to have lived at the property for many years, were found dead inside.

Police have launched an investigation into their deaths and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Neighbours were reportedly shocked by the heavy police presence. They said the couple were elderly and lived in a quiet area.

The house has been cordoned off by police, with a forensic tent erected around the front door.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.

“A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”