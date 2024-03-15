11 unusual animals to see at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 unusual animals to see at Blair Drummond Safari Park

We take a look at some of the weird and wonderful animals at the safari park.

By Andrew Robson
Unusual animals at Blair Drummond Safari Park
Blair Drummond Safari Park is home to hundreds of animals. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park

Blair Drummond Safari Park is one of Scotland’s top attractions for a family adventure.

Located on 160 acres of land in Stirlingshire, the attraction has provided a fun and educational day out for millions since it opened in 1970.

Home to hundreds of animals, some of the park’s more well-known residents include tigers, African lions, giraffes and the world’s largest land mammal – the African elephant.

However, with that much to see not everyone gets their moment in the spotlight.

With Blair Drummond set to open its doors for the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16, The Courier takes a look at 11 unusual animals you can see at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

1. Black-and-white lemur

Black and white lemur at Blair Drummond Safari Park
Black-and-white lemur. Image: Blair Drummond

The black-and-white lemur is one of the most endangered species of lemur.

Endemic to Madagascar, it is thought almost 90% of the natural forest on the island has been destroyed since human habitation.

With human-like hands and specially adapted big toes on their back feet, they have excellent grip and spend most of their time in the trees.

The black-and-white lemur is one of five species found at Blair Drummond.

2. Anglo-nubian Goat

Anglo Nubian Goat is an unusual animal at Blair Drummond
Anglo-nubian goat. Image: Blair Drummond

With distinctive long floppy ears, the Anglo-nubian goat is one of the tallest and heaviest species of goat.

A domestic British breed, the goats are a result of cross-breeding between native goats and large lop-eared goats imported from India, the Middle East and North Africa.

This breed of goat is friendly and affectionate and is often kept by farmers due to its high-quality milk.

3. Spectacled owl

Spectacled Owl at Blair Drummond
Spectacled owl. Image: Blair Drummond

This large tropical owl gets its name from the ring of white feathers, or ‘spectacles’, around its eyes.

Native to the rainforest, spectacled owls are more often heard than seen.

They will conceal themselves in the lower layers of the forest and make a series of low-pitched knocking sounds, like the noise of a woodpecker tapping.

This breed of owl has a lifespan of up to 25 years.

4. Meerkats

Meerkats at Blair Drummond safari park.
Meerkats at the safari park. Image: Blair Drummond

Best known for selling car insurance with Russian accents, the meerkat is actually a small mongoose native to southern Africa.

These cute creatures are of slim build and characterised by a broad head, large eyes and pointed snout.

Meerkats are curious and are often seen standing upright scanning for any potential predators.

If danger is spotted, Meerkats will bark loudly or whistle to alert others in the mob.

5. Greater kudu

Greater Kudu at Blair Drummond
Greater kudu. Image: Blair Drummond

The greater kudu is a large woodland antelope, found throughout the African bush.

A kudu uses its large and sensitive ears to detect danger and, if threatened, usually stands perfectly still to blend in with its surroundings.

The lifespan of a kudu is around 12 years in the wild and up to 23 years in captivity.

6. Grant’s zebra

Grant's Zebra,
Grant’s zebra. Image: Blair Drummond

Grant’s zebra is the smallest species of the plains zebra family.

These striking creatures are found throughout Africa and will often be spotted grazing among giraffes.

Grant’s zebras typically live 20 years.

7. Humboldt penguins

Humboldt Penguins at Blair Drummond
Humboldt penguins. Image: Blair Drummond

The Humboldt penguin resides along the west coast of South America – most commonly in Peru.

However, hunting and over-fishing by humans have led to a decline in Humboldt populations.

The safari park says these little birds have a ‘vulnerable’ conservation status.

8. Cameroon sheep

Cameroon Sheep.
Cameroon sheep. Image: Blair Drummond

Also known as the Cameroon Dwarf, this breed of domestic sheep is native to Cameroon and other surrounding West African countries.

It is one of the world’s oldest surviving breeds and it is believed there are less than 1,000 alive today.

Unlike species we have become accustomed too in Britain, the Cameroon sheep does not grow wool and does not need to be shorn.

This is because they have an extra undercoat which is automatically shed in the spring.

9. Kafue lechwe

Kafue Lechwe at Blair Drummond
Kafue lechwe. Image: Blair Drummond

A semi-aquatic antelope, the Kafue lechwe is an excellent swimmer and is only found in the Kafue flats in Zambia.

It has unique, elongated hooves and its legs are covered in a water-repelling substance, making it easier to move through deep water.

It is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as vulnerable.

10. Red ruffed lemur

Red Ruffed Lemur at Blair Drummond
Red ruffed lemur. Image: Blair Drummond

The second species to appear on this list, the red ruffed lemur is one of the most endangered species of lemur.

These funny-looking primates predominantly feed on fruit but also eat flowers, nectar and some leaves.

Like all lemurs, the red ruffed lemur is native to Madagascar.

11. Southern white rhinoceros

Southern white rhinoceros.
Southern white rhinoceros. Image: Blair Drummond

The southern white rhinoceros is the most widespread rhino – found in the savannahs of Africa, and in the swampy grasslands of Asia.

Despite their fearsome appearance, rhinos are generally quite timid creatures and spend most of the day grazing.

Southern white rhinos have a lifespan of 25 to 40 years.

Blair Drummond Safari Park will reopen for the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16.

The park will be open between 10am and 5.30pm, seven days a week.

