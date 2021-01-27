Tributes paid as former Dundee United trialist, 16, dies in alleged stabbing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee United has paid tribute to a promising young footballer following his death aged just 16.

Josh Dunne, who was on trial at the Tannadice side in 2019, has been named locally as the victim of a reported stabbing in Dublin.

The Irish Times reports that the talented youngster, from Ballymun, was seriously injured in an incident on East Road in the Irish capital’s East Wall area on Tuesday night.

He was taken to Mater Hospital where he later died.

A second man young man is also said to have sustained serious injuries in what the Irish Garda described as a “public order incident”.

A murder probe has been launched.

DublinLive is reporting that Dunne died defending a delivery driver from attack.

Dunne was part of Dundee United’s youth squads in the Foyle Cup and Super Cup while on trial.

A Twitter post from the club reads: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Josh Dunne.

“Josh was a trialist with our Foyle Cup and Super Cup squads in 2019 where he was warmly welcomed and respected by players and staff.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with his family and friends.”

Dunne played for a number of sides in his home city including Bohemian Football Club and St Kevin’s Boys FC.

Both posted tributes to the youngster on Facebook.

St Kevin’s Boys FC‘s post reads: “It is with great sadness that the club has learned of the sudden and untimely death of one of our players Josh Dunne last night.

“On speaking to Josh’s Manager’s Mark, Gerry, Peter and all the lads from his team they are all devastated to hear the sad news.

“Josh was a very talented footballer and well-liked by all his teammates and will be sadly missed by all of us.”

It adds: “At this sad time our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, extended relations, and friends.

“Rest in peace Josh.”

Bohemian FC wrote: “Everyone at Bohemians is devastated to learn of the death of Bohs-SKB player Josh Dunne in tragic circumstances.

“Josh was a talented young footballer who will be sadly missed by former team-mates and coaches.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”