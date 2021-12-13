Ruby Nicoll-Heijmans: Nephew’s tribute to Dundee Wren whose life story was like epic movie plot

An error occurred. Please try again.

The tale of Ruby Nicoll-Heijmans’ life sounds like the plot of an epic on-screen love story.

For the former Dundee arms factory worker found the love of her life when his submarine fleet was stationed in Dundee.

Walking behind him she knew instinctively that the Dutch sailor was the one for her – and it turned out she was right.

Now, following her death age 98, her nephew Stephen Boland pays tribute to his aunt who treasured her visits back home to Scotland after settling in the Netherlands.

Dundee born

“Ruby Nicoll was born in Dundee on March 16th 1923 and she died on November 22nd 2021 aged 98.

“She peacefully passed away in her adopted home of Leiden in the Netherlands,” Stephen said.

Known as a woman of extraordinary spirit and courage, she was devoted to her immediate and extended family.

“Ruby drew people to her like a magnet, always full of fun and laughter. She was also a keen singer and pianist.”

The second eldest of five siblings, she had three sisters called Winifred, Irene and Dorothy, and one younger brother Jimmy.

Sadly, Ruby outlived them all.

Joining the Navy

At the beginning of the Second World War Ruby was sent to work in an arms factory.

“The feeling seems to be that she soon found the work to be too mundane,” explained Stephen. “This spurred her to enlist in the Women’s Royal Naval Service which proved a defining point in her life.”

Stationed on the Orkney Isles she often recalled this experience fondly.

“If the photos are anything to go by it certainly appears that Ruby and her fellow Wrens proudly embraced the freedoms previously denied them.”

Becoming Ruby Nicoll-Heijmans

Ruby married Jacobus Heijmans – better known as Jack.

The tale of their first meeting begins when she was walking in Lochee, Dundee.

“The Dutch Submarine fleet were stationed in Dundee. One of the crew was a Petty Officer called Jacobus Heijmans.

“She was heading down Lochee High Street one day, when she saw a man in uniform walking in front of her.

“Without even seeing his face, she sensed that he was the man she would marry, and so she did.”

They wed on the April 13 1944 in Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) as so many of Ruby’s family have.

The newlyweds moved to Leiden, however Jack’s naval service continued.

New life in Holland

Ruby raised their four children, often for long periods, with Jack absent until well after the conclusion of the war.

Unable to speak Dutch at the beginning, she was terribly homesick for the company of her sisters.

Her brother, Jimmy, died at 19 from a burst appendix.

It was a tragedy that forever marked the family, but made her yearn for her remaining siblings all the more.

However, over time Ruby picked up the language and formed friendships with other military brides, becoming immersed in a post-war network of former comrades all over the world.

Jack Heijmans became the most highly decorated sailor in the Dutch Navy during the war.

Although, with great humility, he would jokingly dismiss this incredible achievement as “always being in the wrong place at the right time.”

Homecoming

Ruby was able to return home to Scotland often after the war.

She was treated as an honoured guest in no small part due to being wonderful company.

“She was the spark behind every get-together and family sing-song,” said Stephen.

Ruby is survived by her four children, Jack, Gina, Winifred and David, and her family in both Scotland and Holland.

Stephen poignantly added: “We are comforted to know that our loss means there is undoubtedly a party going on in heaven.”