COURIER OPINION: Omicron variant controls may be needed but so is support for those affected

By The Courier
December 10 2021, 7.20pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for people to defer Christmas parties as part of measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant.
The advice to “defer” Christmas parties could not have come at a worse time – for public confidence or the hard-pressed hospitality sector.

Westminster’s handling of the anger over last year’s Downing Street festivities has left some less inclined to accept the new Scottish Government guidance aimed at stopping the spread of the Omicron variant.

Hotels and restaurants had been counting on a busy stretch of Christmas celebrations after the Covid-19 pandemic laid waste to their industry.

For them the announcement is a body blow from which some might not recover.

Days of mixed messaging have left the public confused and conflicted over what to do for the best.

Businesses which have bought in supplies to enable them to cater for large groups, are now looking at mass cancellations, large losses and a dearth of financial support to tide them over yet another crisis.

Dundee’s Taypark House hotel recorded 100 cancellations in the last 24 hours. It is just one example.

Action required to halt Omicron variant spread

This is not the briefing Nicola Sturgeon wanted to deliver this close to Christmas. But she insists the need for action is clear.

A “tsunami” of cases of the Omicron variant means it is likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of the virus any day now.

Scotrail cancelled 60 train services on Friday due to the rapid spread of Covid among its staff.

Scottish Government modelling suggests infections could rise as high as 25,000 a day by December 20.

People have made great personal sacrifices before in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They have done so to protect the more vulnerable members of their communities.

It’s likely the quiet, decent majority will do what is required of them once again.

But with no furlough scheme to support them this time, employers are rightly anxious about the short-term implications.

Many are fearful that further restrictions will lead to closures and job losses.

Governments on either side of the border need to act, and quickly, to restore confidence.

It’s time to demonstrate to a weary public that we really are all in this together.

