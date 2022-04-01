COURIER OPINION: Ukraine needs the support of Tayside and Fife more than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Ukraine needs the support of Tayside and Fife more than ever

By The Courier
April 1 2022, 5.36pm Updated: April 1 2022, 5.44pm
Support for Ukraine donated by people from across Tayside and Fife is packaged up at Errol airfield.
If there has been one comfort in the unfolding horror of the war in Ukraine it has been the generosity of people in other countries, and their desire to help besieged citizens and refugees.

Even before official collections were set up to support Ukraine, communities across Tayside and Fife started gathering supplies.

At various points there have been more donations than volunteers were able to process.

More than 200 tonnes of aid has already been sent from this region alone.

It has been an extraordinary show of solidarity.

And all those businesses and individuals who have donated items, money, or time should be proud of what they have achieved.

But as Russia’s assault on Ukraine shows no sign of ending, there is also no let-up in the need for support.

Coordinators of the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine group, based at Errol Airfield, say supplies are beginning to run dry.

And they are appealing to the public to continue giving what they can spare.

It’s a difficult time for people in this country. Many are facing hardship like they have never known before.

Friday’s energy price rises are a bitter blow for many families.

Inflation is soaring, as are fuel costs. Taxes and National Insurance are going up.

We are facing the worst cost of living crisis in living memory.

And all of us are finding it harder then ever to make ends meet.

But there are people in Ukraine who are suffering on an unimaginable scale and they will still need the support of those of us who fortunate enough to find ourselves in Tayside and Fife.

