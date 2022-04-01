COURIER OPINION: Ukraine needs the support of Tayside and Fife more than ever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If there has been one comfort in the unfolding horror of the war in Ukraine it has been the generosity of people in other countries, and their desire to help besieged citizens and refugees.

Even before official collections were set up to support Ukraine, communities across Tayside and Fife started gathering supplies.

At various points there have been more donations than volunteers were able to process.

More than 200 tonnes of aid has already been sent from this region alone.

It has been an extraordinary show of solidarity.

St Andrews students, residents and visitors formed a single human line in a display of opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine 👏 https://t.co/4gPpoBZMUM — The Courier (@thecourieruk) March 31, 2022

And all those businesses and individuals who have donated items, money, or time should be proud of what they have achieved.

But as Russia’s assault on Ukraine shows no sign of ending, there is also no let-up in the need for support.

Coordinators of the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine group, based at Errol Airfield, say supplies are beginning to run dry.

And they are appealing to the public to continue giving what they can spare.

It’s a difficult time for people in this country. Many are facing hardship like they have never known before.

Friday’s energy price rises are a bitter blow for many families.

Inflation is soaring, as are fuel costs. Taxes and National Insurance are going up.

We are facing the worst cost of living crisis in living memory.

And all of us are finding it harder then ever to make ends meet.

But there are people in Ukraine who are suffering on an unimaginable scale and they will still need the support of those of us who fortunate enough to find ourselves in Tayside and Fife.