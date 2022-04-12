MURRAY CHALMERS: Wet Leg remind me of everything I love about pop music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MURRAY CHALMERS: Wet Leg remind me of everything I love about pop music

By Murray Chalmers
April 12 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 12 2022, 1.48pm
The Wet Leg album was released on Friday and Murray Chalmers was first in line.
I bought the Wet Leg album on Friday and was transported back to 1973.

Carrying the yellow vinyl under my arm as I walked through Edinburgh reminded me of the thrill of buying a record on the day of release.

That feeling that you are now a part of something, simply through that act of immaculate choice.

Some might call that elitism. And much of pop music is built on it. Music can be hugely tribal.

Yet when something niche crosses over to the mass market it can be unbelievably exciting. A moment when those of us who are forever looking in the window of life suddenly find the party is actually in their room.

Wet Leg’s live shows are becoming the stuff of legend and the Isle of Wight duo’s debut album – also called Wet Leg – is the bookies’ favourite to top the UK charts this week.

This is the album we’ll hear blasting out of cars, flats and headphones all summer.

For 40 minutes we might not even hear the world falling apart.

And it’s at times like this that we need conduits to access communal feelings of joy, pain, bewilderment and wonder.

That’s the purpose of art.

Wet Leg - Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - on stage in San Fransisco. Photo: Greg Chow/Shutterstock.
Music can be just this lifeline and the greatest records, for me, still feel like joining the best club ever.

This communality of spirit is intensely powerful, and Wet Leg are currently fuelling it.

Do you remember the first time?

At the age of 62 it’s quite extraordinary to be feeling this again, when much of chart pop music leaves me cold.

When something feels this special it’s a moment to treasure because it encapsulates more than music.

Back in 1973 I was 14 and in a gang of one.

That was when I bought David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane, carrying it into Harris Academy like a defrocked prefect’s badge of honour.

This effortlessly raised me far above the scrutiny of any pupil, parent or physics teacher who might dare to judge.

In an instant I learned the power of image and alienation. And how an adolescent army’s frenzied adulation of a man in kabuki drag and slingbacks could power the National Grid.

At that time Bowie was already the coolest pop star ever. Many would say he still is.

But Aladdin Sane was the first album I bought with my pocket money and we teenagers made Bowie a bona fide pop star.

Our mums and dads hated him, of course.

MURRAY CHALMERS: David Bowie wrote to me and changed my life forever

They were scared we might turn out like him, parading the streets of Dundee in our mother’s mascara and lipstick.

But I had found my tribe.

United by the power of the pop song, we had the power to take on the world – or escape from it.

Music can be our lifeline through turbulent times

As Noel Coward said, it’s extraordinary how potent cheap music is.

And for my generation, pop music underpinned our precarious adolescent foundations with a mixture of glitter, Max Factor, Clearasil and chutzpah.

Pop stars like Bowie and Marc Bolan inhabited a land where gender, sexuality and background merged into a fabulous conceit.

This was a long, long way from my dad’s job as a delivery man for Wallace Land o’ Cakes.

The famous Wallace, Land o’ Cakes sign in Dundee.

All we cool kids fervently wanted to be Bowie. And if we couldn’t be him we could at least imagine being Angie, his equally far-out wife.

We were a gang, space cadets in Bowie’s universe.

Owning Aladdin Sane, and wearing it under your arm, like a bejazzled glam rock handbag, instantly plugged you into the zeitgeist in a way that sweaty old rockers like Deep Purple never could.

I’d imagine it’s the same for the teenagers hurrying out of record shops with vinyl copies of Wet Leg this week.

Maybe even the ones streaming it on their phones and smart speakers.

But Bowie, Bolan and Roxy Music were the first manifestations, for me, of the potency of pop music.

They showed me how it could become a lifeline through turbulent times.

It still can.

Wet Leg music is the soundtrack to this moment

As I got older and adolescent angst was tempered by reason and reality, the best music gave a sense of elation, togetherness and comfort that only sex, drugs and alcohol could match.

That was youth.

Now at 62 the best pop music still feels like youth. Only danced to at a slower speed and sometimes powered by a pacemaker.

Wet Leg remind me of everything I love about pop music.

There is nothing more exciting than that moment when collective energy seems to be fuelled by the same force-field.

It’s happened often in my life. Either with movements like glam and punk, or with specific groups who rise from your dreams and suddenly define your reality.

When an artist seems to emerge fully formed and sing your life, it’s priceless.

Pop music can salve the troubled soul.

And the best times are when that search for the lost chord becomes something that chimes with the zeitgeist.

Even if Wet Leg stopped now, they’ve achieved just that.

