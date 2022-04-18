COURIER OPINION: Covid restrictions have ended – but with freedom comes responsibility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After months of stringent Covid restrictions it has been a joy to eye the light at the end of the tunnel.

Today many of the last rules and regulations established in a bid to limit the spread of potentially deadly coronavirus are being dropped.

It is a red letter day and a milestone moment in the fight against Covid.

But the threat still exists.

From today, you are no longer legally required to wear a face covering in most indoor spaces. Remember, #coronavirus has not gone away. We strongly recommend that face coverings are worn indoors, particularly in crowded spaces. More information at https://t.co/RCcbgBy3Gt pic.twitter.com/JtLzCb0C9O — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 18, 2022

Some will gladly stop wearing masks indoors, in line with the fresh legislation.

Others will feel more comfortable continuing to wear a face covering – both for themselves and in a bid to protect fellow citizens.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident most people will indeed choose to mask up after Covid restrictions are lifted in Scotland, calling it a “sensible and basic” precaution.

But she has pointed out the previously mandatory arrangements still represent “strong advice”.

The last two years have been fraught, and the months ahead will doubtless bring their own issues.

However, as long as we continue to respect one another – and remember the disease is still circulating – we should all be able to enjoy our newfound freedoms.