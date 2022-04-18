COURIER OPINION: Covid restrictions have ended – but with freedom comes responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Covid restrictions have ended – but with freedom comes responsibility

By The Courier
April 18 2022, 10.22am Updated: April 18 2022, 10.39am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects many people will continue to wear masks as Covid restrictions are lifted in Scotland.
After months of stringent Covid restrictions it has been a joy to eye the light at the end of the tunnel.

Today many of the last rules and regulations established in a bid to limit the spread of potentially deadly coronavirus are being dropped.

It is a red letter day and a milestone moment in the fight against Covid.

But the threat still exists.

Some will gladly stop wearing masks indoors, in line with the fresh legislation.

Others will feel more comfortable continuing to wear a face covering – both for themselves and in a bid to protect fellow citizens.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident most people will indeed choose to mask up after Covid restrictions are lifted in Scotland, calling it a “sensible and basic” precaution.

But she has pointed out the previously mandatory arrangements still represent “strong advice”.

Even Minnie the Minx did the right thing in Dundee: Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The last two years have been fraught, and the months ahead will doubtless bring their own issues.

However, as long as we continue to respect one another – and remember the disease is still circulating – we should all be able to enjoy our newfound freedoms.

