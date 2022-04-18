Nicky Low says Derek McInnes friendship on hold ahead of Kilmarnock-Arbroath title clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Nicky Low says Derek McInnes friendship on hold ahead of Kilmarnock-Arbroath title clash

By Scott Lorimer
April 18 2022, 10.54am Updated: April 18 2022, 1.16pm
Nicky Low and Derek McInnes during their Aberdeen days. Their friendship will be put on hold this week.
Nicky Low and Derek McInnes during their Aberdeen days. Their friendship will be put on hold this week.

Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low says there will be no old pals act on Friday night when he goes up against former boss Derek McInnes.

The 30-year-old played under the now-Kilmarnock boss at Aberdeen.

The pair will reunite at Rugby Park in a massive Championship clash which could potentially decide the title.

Derek McInnes and Nicky Low in 2013.
Derek McInnes and Nicky Low in 2013.

Low is desperate to get another one over on his old gaffer but knows previous results against the Ayrshire side will count for nothing on the night.

“The last few weeks we’ve been looking to claw back a couple of points to give ourselves a chance at Kilmarnock,” he explained.

“We’ve beaten them twice and drawn against them. But that’s in the past now.

“They’ll be hurting after Friday night (against Inverness).

“I know Derek as a friend and as a previous manager, he’ll have them fired up.

“He won’t be talking to me. We’ll get a catch up once the season is up.”

‘Odds-on to go down’

With Arbroath’s odds-defying title challenge still on, Low believes his side are well worth their position this season.

And even though they are the only part-time team in the league, he feels they have proven themselves to be a top side.

Nicky Low: Arbroath have already defied the odds this season.
Nicky Low: Arbroath have already defied the odds this season.

“We were odds on to go down,” Low said.

“When I came in for the last six games of last season, we did really well. Then from this season we have been really brilliant.

“I don’t think many teams are better than us in this league.

“When the fixtures came out, they’d have all been looking for part-time Arbroath. Which is fair enough.

“We have played a season and we’re up there.”

Team won’t be fazed

Friday night’s game could be the biggest in the club’s history. A Killie win would seal the title. But an Arbroath win would give the Angus side the advantage going into the final game.

Low, who has won the League Cup with Aberdeen and the Irish League Cup with Derry City, is used to high pressure games. He insists he won’t let the occasion get to him.

Nicky Low in action against Kilmarnock earlier in the season.
Nicky Low in action against Kilmarnock earlier in the season.

“Every game is different,” he said. “I get a bit nervous before every game, but I don’t really feel pressure.

“Once I step over the line I’m fine. I think the boys will be ready.

“It’s the best bunch of boys and changing room I’ve been in. They don’t give up.

“A few weeks back we were 3-1 down to Raith and managed to pull it back.

“No matter what happens next week, if we go a goal down or go one up, we’ll work as hard as we can.

“If it’s to be, it’s to be. If not, then it’s not.”

3 Arbroath talking points: The stats which show Dick Campbell’s side don’t give up as Lichties deliver statement of intent

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier