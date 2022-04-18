Nicky Low says Derek McInnes friendship on hold ahead of Kilmarnock-Arbroath title clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low says there will be no old pals act on Friday night when he goes up against former boss Derek McInnes.

The 30-year-old played under the now-Kilmarnock boss at Aberdeen.

The pair will reunite at Rugby Park in a massive Championship clash which could potentially decide the title.

Low is desperate to get another one over on his old gaffer but knows previous results against the Ayrshire side will count for nothing on the night.

“The last few weeks we’ve been looking to claw back a couple of points to give ourselves a chance at Kilmarnock,” he explained.

“We’ve beaten them twice and drawn against them. But that’s in the past now.

“They’ll be hurting after Friday night (against Inverness).

“I know Derek as a friend and as a previous manager, he’ll have them fired up.

“He won’t be talking to me. We’ll get a catch up once the season is up.”

‘Odds-on to go down’

With Arbroath’s odds-defying title challenge still on, Low believes his side are well worth their position this season.

And even though they are the only part-time team in the league, he feels they have proven themselves to be a top side.

“We were odds on to go down,” Low said.

“When I came in for the last six games of last season, we did really well. Then from this season we have been really brilliant.

“I don’t think many teams are better than us in this league.

“When the fixtures came out, they’d have all been looking for part-time Arbroath. Which is fair enough.

“We have played a season and we’re up there.”

Team won’t be fazed

Friday night’s game could be the biggest in the club’s history. A Killie win would seal the title. But an Arbroath win would give the Angus side the advantage going into the final game.

Low, who has won the League Cup with Aberdeen and the Irish League Cup with Derry City, is used to high pressure games. He insists he won’t let the occasion get to him.

“Every game is different,” he said. “I get a bit nervous before every game, but I don’t really feel pressure.

“Once I step over the line I’m fine. I think the boys will be ready.

“It’s the best bunch of boys and changing room I’ve been in. They don’t give up.

“A few weeks back we were 3-1 down to Raith and managed to pull it back.

“No matter what happens next week, if we go a goal down or go one up, we’ll work as hard as we can.

“If it’s to be, it’s to be. If not, then it’s not.”