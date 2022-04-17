3 Arbroath talking points: The stats which show Dick Campbell’s side don’t give up as Lichties deliver statement of intent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
3 Arbroath talking points: The stats which show Dick Campbell’s side don’t give up as Lichties deliver statement of intent

By Scott Lorimer
April 17 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 17 2022, 12.21pm
Jack Hamilton of Arbroath celebrates his first goal.
Arbroath ensured the Championship title race goes right to the wire after ruthlessly disposing of Queen of the South at Gayfield.

It looked to be a long afternoon for the Lichties after falling behind early on.

Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win at full time
But Dick Campbell’s side ensured they kept their Championship title dream alive stunning the Doonhamers with five goals.

The Angus side are now just one point behind their Ayrshire title rivals ahead of an enormous clash at Rugby Park next week.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Arbroath’s 5-1 win.

Never say die

Goalscorer Colin Hamilton summed it up succinctly: “We’re relentless.”

After going behind, riding some pressure and getting their equaliser, there never looked like there would be any other outcome than an Arbroath win.

They knew three points was a must and they sure as hell got them.

James Craigen heads in to make it 5-1 to Arbroath.
And it’s not the first time the side have had to dig deep this season.

Against Raith Rovers a few weeks back, they found themselves two goals down. Still, that proved no real barrier as the Lichties clawed themselves back level.

More often than not this league campaign, Arbroath have managed to get something from a game after falling behind.

In 13 games where they’ve faced defeat, the side have rallied round to draw five and win four. That’s 17 points gained from a deficit – more than any other side in the Championship.

Jack Hamilton makes it 4-1 Arbroath with a stunning strike.
Jack Hamilton unleashed a fierce shot to make it 4-1.

Compared to Kilmarnock, the Ayrshire side have only gained seven points from a losing position.

Conversely, when Arbroath have gone ahead in the Championship this season, they have never lost.

Kilmarnock in a sweat

If the two stats above don’t get Kilmarnock fans a bit twitchy, then the manner of the 5-1 Arbroath win certainly will.

Knowing full well the opportunity ahead of them, thanks to Killie’s defeat in Inverness, the Gayfield side shrugged off the pressure.

Derek McInnes was at Gayfield to watch Arbroath's 5-1 demolition of Queen of the South
There was an anxious start but Dick Campbell’s men burst into life. Although bottom of the league, Queens proved no real threat to the home side.

Ahead of the massive game on Friday, it’s now the Ayrshire side who will be feeling the heat.

Arbroath are the only team Kilmarnock have not beaten this season. They haven’t even scored against the boys in maroon.

The Angus side, meanwhile have scored against and beaten everyone.

It wouldn’t have been comfortable viewing for Derek McInnes who was watching on from the stands.

Feel-good factor

On Saturday night, the Arbroath players, staff and some fans gathered to celebrate the End of Season awards.

While individual awards were dished out to the player of the year, young player of the year and for goal of the season – the whole team deserves an award.

Club commercial chief Paul Reid said previously that the club are winners regardless of what happens in the league due to the spirit and togetherness.

At full-time against Queen of the South there was a real sense of that with the players and fans celebrating as one.

The eyes of the country will be watching on next Friday, but whatever the result, the feel-good factor at Arbroath won’t face away any time soon.

