Arbroath have ‘nothing to lose’ against Kilmarnock in Championship title showdown insists Dick Campbell

By Scott Lorimer
April 16 2022, 6.15pm
Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win at full time
Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win at full time

Dick Campbell insists Arbroath have ‘nothing to lose’ in next week’s table-topping title clash with Kilmarnock.

The Lichties set up a blockbuster end to their dream season with a 5-1 rout of Queen of the South at Gayfield.

However, the Doonhamers didn’t quite stick with the script, taking the lead on 11 minutes.

James Craigen heads in to make it 5-1 to Arbroath.
James Craigen heads in to make it 5-1 to Arbroath.

But any hopes of an upset were evaporated by half-time with the Angus side going into the break 2-1 thanks to goals from Colin and Jack Hamilton.

An early second half own goal made it 3-1 before Jack Hamilton bagged a brace with a stunning strike and then James Craigen rounded off an excellent afternoon with a fifth.

Game still alive

Boss Campbell says the result sets up a huge game at Rugby Park on Friday evening – but insists there is no pressure on his side.

“All I was looking for was to make the game alive for Friday and it certainly is now. What a game that’s going to be.

“I’m looking forward to it, I really am. I have nothing to lose whatsoever, neither have my players or my club.

“We have confirmed our second place at least in the league now so let’s go to Kilmarnock and see what happens.

“It was interesting too that Raith Rovers won because that will mean they have got to win when they play Kilmarnock on the last day of the season to get into the play-offs so it’s not a needless game for them.”

Lichties spirit – and goal difference – up

The afternoon was made even better for Campbell with his side’s goal difference surpassing that of Killie’s.

The Lichties’ boss hailed the spirit of his side in their emphatic win.

Jack Hamilton of Arbroath celebrates one of his goals.
Jack Hamilton of Arbroath celebrates one of his goals.

“We didn’t start the game well and we were fortunate to be 2-1 up at half time, but the second half was just constant waves of attacks,” he said.

“Jack Hamilton’s second goal was world class. If it was in the Premier League, it would be Goal of the Season. What a hit it was.

“I’m delighted we scored five because it puts us two goals ahead of Killie on goal difference.

“I don’t know how many times we have managed to comeback this season. It’s great.”

Arbroath 5-1 Queen of the South: Lichties set up Championship shoot-out with Kilmarnock after Doonhamers demolition

