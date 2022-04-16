Arbroath 5-1 Queen of the South: Lichties set up Championship shoot-out with Kilmarnock after Doonhamers demolition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have set up a thrilling Championship title showdown with Kilmarnock next week after a 5-1 demolition of Queen of the South.

The Lichties survived an early scare, going behind on 11 minutes through Alistair Roy.

But the home side’s nerves were quickly shaken off with goals from Colin and Jack Hamilton completing a first half come back.

An own goal from Innes Cameron and a stunning Jack Hamilton strike and late James Craigen header rounded off a fantastic afternoon for the Angus side.

Same side

There were no changes for the home side, with Dick Campbell sticking with the same team for the third game in a row.

Jason Thomson returned from an ankle injury but could only make the bench, with Scott Stewart preferred once again at right back.

The walk from the Home dressing room to the pitch….. pic.twitter.com/kcJS8G7Ca2 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 16, 2022

First-half turnaround

The Doonhamers showed early threat and looked keen to catch the home side on the counter attack and found themselves ahead on 11 minutes.

Joshua Debayo played in a simple cross from the left and Alistiair Roy was on hand to glance the ball past Derek Gaston.

Arbroath looked nervy and struggled to create much in the opening period but were level on 25 minutes in a well-worked goal started and finished by Colin Hamilton.

The big Lichties’ left-back made a crucial interception around the half way line and drove down the touchline.

Hamilton then played a ball in field to Michael McKenna, who then made a perfectly-weighted through ball which was poked into the top corner by Arbroath defender.

The goal seemed to spark the Lichties into life and forced the visitors back into their own half.

And on 37 minutes the home side completed the turn-around through Jack Hamilton.

Goalkeeper Derek Gaston provided the assist with a long punt up the field which the Queens’ defence failed to deal with.

Livi-loanee Hamilton still had a lot to do but with some clever feet, he managed to work some space to fire a shot past Joshua Rae in goal.

Arbroath continued to threaten but couldn’t extend their lead, with the sides going in 2-1 at half-time.

Lichties turn on the style

Dick Campbell’s side started the second half as they ended the first and were 3-1 up in fortuitous circumstances thanks to an Innes Cameron own goal.

The Killie loanee watched in horror as his header hit the back of the net as he tried to clear Nicky Low’s corner.

Jack Hamilton compounded the visitors’ misery in stunning fashion on 60 minutes.

The 22-year-old let rip from the edge of the box, firing an unstoppable shot into the top right corner of the Queens’ net.

The strike was enjoyed by just about everyone in the stadium, none more so than by boss Campbell who went sprinting down the touchline in celebration.

Queens tried to get back into the game with efforts from Harry Cochrane and Kieran McKechnie but Derek Gaston was on hand to deny both.

Arbroath started to turn on the style for the 2,413 inside Gayfield with Bobby Linn going close and Jack Hamilton hitting the side netting.

James Craigen then capped off a fantastic afternoon heading in the fifth for Arbroath from a Bobby Linn cross in the dying moments.

The 5-1 scoreline will sets up a blockbuster Championship title shoot-out with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Friday.