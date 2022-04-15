Dick Campbell to put faith in same Arbroath starting XI for huge Queen of the South clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has revealed he may stick with the same Arbroath side for a third game in a row when Queen of the South visit Gayfield.

The Lichties boss looks set to put his faith in the same XI which has returned two clean sheets in consecutive games.

Right back Jason Thomson is available again after injury, but Campbell hinted that Scott Stewart could keep his place in that position.

The normally attack-minded Stewart has proved reliable replacement for the former Raith Rovers defender when he has been missing.

“I don’t think I’ll make any changes,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“Jason trained on Wednesday night and he’s fit and ready for selection. It was a recurring ankle injury.

“He’s a big player for us but whether he starts or not I’ll have to make my mind up. Scott Stewart played very well last week.

“I’ve got a good defence. Any manager in the league would like my defence.”

Outcome could affect both ends of Championship

The outcome of the clash will have huge ramifications for both sides at either end of the table.

A win will keep the Lichties title hopes alive but a second home defeat of the campaign could crown Kilmarnock champions, depending on their result at Inverness tonight.

An away defeat for the Doonhammers could all-but see them relegated from the Championship.

Campbell will be a spectator at the Caledonian Stadium getting a first-hand look at next week’s opponents Killie.

Regardless of the result in the Highlands, the Arbroath boss is determined to give the home supporters something to cheer about and set up a make or break clash at Rugby Park next Friday.

“After the result tonight, we’ll know what we have to do,” he said.

“Whatever the result is, it won’t change my mind.

“We’re playing at home and we’ll be going out trying to win the game.”