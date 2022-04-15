Police searching for missing woman uncovered major drugs operation in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police searching for missing woman uncovered major drugs operation in Dundee

By Paul Malik
April 15 2022, 5.30pm
Drugs were found in a house at St Boswell's Terrace
Drugs were found in a house at St Boswell's Terrace

Police in Dundee uncovered a “county lines” drugs operation while searching for a missing woman.

Merseyside dealer Joshua Pennington appeared at the Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted being involved in the city’s heroin and cocaine trade.

The 28-year-old, of Birkenhead, has previously spent time in prison for imitation fire arms offences as well as other dealing convictions.

He was caught with drugs and other paraphernalia at an address in St Boswell’s Terrace in the St Mary’s area of Dundee, after police attended in connection with a missing persons inquiry.

DNA found on drug packages

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton told the court: “The accused has a number of previous convictions including firearms and battery and has spent time in prison in England.

“Police were searching for a missing woman. They attended the locus. They began conversing with the woman who was behind the door.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Barton said: “Police traced Pennington in the living room. He was detained and conveyed to police headquarters.

“He was searched and a black Nokia mobile phone was discovered, with £1,200 cash.

“He was arrested, cautioned and made no reply.

“A search was carried out at the property.”

The prosecutor said: “Wraps containing a crystal substance, and others with white powder, were found, along with a set of weighing scales.

“Forensic scientist analysis discovered the crystal substance to be cocaine and the powder diamorphine (heroin).

“The accused’s DNA was found on packages of the drugs.

“Messages uncovered on the phone were consistent of messages selling drugs.”

More than £1,300 of cocaine was recovered and £120 of heroin, the fiscal depute added.

PTSD from car crash

Defence solicitor Billy Watt said his client suffered from ADHD and post traumatic stress following a car accident.

He said he was “vulnerable” and lived with his grandparents near Liverpool.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports and continued Pennington’s bail.

He will appear again at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 16.

