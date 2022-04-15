Police searching for missing woman uncovered major drugs operation in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee uncovered a “county lines” drugs operation while searching for a missing woman.

Merseyside dealer Joshua Pennington appeared at the Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted being involved in the city’s heroin and cocaine trade.

The 28-year-old, of Birkenhead, has previously spent time in prison for imitation fire arms offences as well as other dealing convictions.

He was caught with drugs and other paraphernalia at an address in St Boswell’s Terrace in the St Mary’s area of Dundee, after police attended in connection with a missing persons inquiry.

DNA found on drug packages

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton told the court: “The accused has a number of previous convictions including firearms and battery and has spent time in prison in England.

“Police were searching for a missing woman. They attended the locus. They began conversing with the woman who was behind the door.”

Mr Barton said: “Police traced Pennington in the living room. He was detained and conveyed to police headquarters.

“He was searched and a black Nokia mobile phone was discovered, with £1,200 cash.

“He was arrested, cautioned and made no reply.

“A search was carried out at the property.”

The prosecutor said: “Wraps containing a crystal substance, and others with white powder, were found, along with a set of weighing scales.

“Forensic scientist analysis discovered the crystal substance to be cocaine and the powder diamorphine (heroin).

“The accused’s DNA was found on packages of the drugs.

“Messages uncovered on the phone were consistent of messages selling drugs.”

More than £1,300 of cocaine was recovered and £120 of heroin, the fiscal depute added.

PTSD from car crash

Defence solicitor Billy Watt said his client suffered from ADHD and post traumatic stress following a car accident.

He said he was “vulnerable” and lived with his grandparents near Liverpool.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports and continued Pennington’s bail.

He will appear again at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 16.