PE teacher Arbroath ace Scott Stewart reveals bid to turn post-holiday pupil jibes into adulation

By Scott Lorimer
April 14 2022, 5.05pm
Arbroath ace Scott Stewart has been on the receiving end of some banter from his school pupils.

Arbroath ace Scott Stewart has revealed he receives some playful abuse from his school pupils after playing for the Lichties.

The winger, who has recently played at right-back, is a PE teacher at a secondary school on the edge of Glasgow.

Stewart says, on the whole, his pupils are urging him and his teammates to Championship glory – but admits they aren’t shy in making a dig or two.

Friendly jibes from pupils

“They’re certainly aware of it,” the 25-year-old told Courier Sport of his pupils.

“There has been talk in the media about it and when the games are on TV they enjoy watching that.

“They’ve been mentioning it to me a few times saying, ‘I hope you do it’. They’re aware of what’s going on.

Scott Stewart in action for Arbroath.
“They’re enjoying the fact how well we’re doing this season and the possibility that it might happen.

“But if I get subbed off or don’t play well or we get beat – they’re the first ones to mention it to me.”

Stewart is enjoying his Easter break away from school but will be hoping for a hero’s welcome when he returns to class next week.

‘Can’t take eye off the ball’

For that to happen, he’ll have to help the Lichties overcome a rock bottom Queen of the South side desperate for a win in a bid to maintain their Championship status.

Stewart admits Arbroath were lucky to get a point in their last meeting with the Doonhamers in February. He is looking for a better performance on Saturday and, crucially, three points.

Scott Stewart put in a man of the match-winning performance against Kilmarnock back in February.
“We’re all aware of what could happen,” he said. “We need to go and win the game; it will be tough with Queen of the South fighting for their lives.

“We’ll know the Kilmarnock result on the Friday night so we need to go and win the game then worry about whatever comes after that. We can’t take our eye off the ball.

“Queens played well that day and we were lucky to get away with a draw.

“Now we’re looking for an improved performance from last time.

“Our home record shows how well we can play. I’d like to see us put in a better performance than we did down there but they won’t make it easy for us.”

Catching Killie: Every Arbroath title possibility assessed ahead of Championship climax

