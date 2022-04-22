AMIE FLETT: Let Lexi Campbell’s legacy be a symbol of hope for queer individuals everywhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Comment Home Opinion

AMIE FLETT: Let Lexi Campbell’s legacy be a symbol of hope for queer individuals everywhere

By Amie Flett
April 22 2022, 5.54am
Lexi Campbell, who took their own life at 25, was a popular and talented musician in Dundee. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Lexi Campbell, who took their own life at 25, was a popular and talented musician in Dundee. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Dundee lost a talented and much-loved member of the community last month.

Lexi Campbell was a 25-year-old music student at Perth College who took their own life on March 27.

I say “they” because Lexi identified as a transgender non-binary person, who went by the pronouns they/them/she/her.

The terms ‘transgender’ and ‘non-binary’ can mean many different things to different people.

In the simplest terms transgender often refers to people who have a different gender identity or gender expression from the sex they were assigned at birth.

And non-binary is often used as an umbrella term that represents people who neither identity as male or female, or who feel they identify with both.

If a person’s pronouns are they/them/she/her or they/them/he/him it can mean they identify as both.

But that’s only a tiny part of who Lexi Campbell was.

After Lexi died I spoke to their sister, Shona, who is 22 – the same age as me – for a tribute in The Courier.

When you write tributes for people who have been cherished, you sometimes start to feel like you knew them.

That’s how it felt to be learning about Lexi.

Lexi Campbell, aged 19, with sister Shona Campbell.

The words “brave” and “beautiful” and “eclectic” came up a lot.

But there was more to Lexi’s story that I felt needed to be shared.

Dundee offered Lexi a place to call home

What stuck out most was the love and support that Lexi had around them.

Shona spoke about how Lexi grew and thrived after moving to Dundee just eight years ago.

It was during that time they transitioned to trans non-binary.

She described the difference she saw in Lexi in the years they called Dundee home.

Shona told me: “I remember the kind of shy – maybe a little chubby – kid who went up to Dundee and then the beautiful human being that I remember from the last time I saw them.

“They were just so brave.”

Lexi Campbell, playing the bass guitar on stage in Dundee.

Lexi was also a budding member of the music scene in Dundee, playing in many different bands and performing on stage most weeks.

It was heart-warming to learn that Lexi felt so “at home” in Dundee.

That they felt free to be themselves unapologetically.

That the people around them made them feel comfortable.

And it’s heartbreaking to realise that for Lexi that wasn’t enough.

Mental health is a struggle for many queer people

Lexi’s sister said her family would have done “anything in the world for Lex”, but there were things their family and friends couldn’t help with.

Things that only trained professionals could have supported them with.

Lexi (middle) at their graduation in Dundee with dad Stuart and mum Gemma.

And that support just wasn’t available when Lexi needed it.

Mental health care in general is severely underfunded in the UK.

And when you add being queer into the mental health mix it’s a minefield.

Problems such as depression, self-harm, alcohol and drug abuse and suicidal thoughts are reported to be more common among LGBTQ people but one in seven say they have avoided mental health treatment for fear of discrimination.

A recent Stonewall study found almost half of young trans people had attempted to take their own lives.

Being queer doesn’t cause these problems. But issues, such as discrimination, homophobia or transphobia, social isolation, rejection, and difficult experiences of coming out, can all take their toll.

Lexi Campbell loved playing music.

I could never begin to imagine the thoughts that were going through Lexi’s mind when they took their own life.

That’s the reality of mental illness, I suppose.

But what I learned from my discussions with those closest to Lexi, is that sometimes it isn’t enough for your family, friends and even city to accept you as who you are.

It’s much wider than that.

When policies become personal

Just days after Lexi took their own life, Boris Johnson announced the UK Government was excluding transgender people in its ban on gay conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy sets out to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity.

And it works on an assumption that being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender is a “curable” mental illness.

Political decisions have a way of trickling down into the individual lives of the people they affect.

And what could possibly make a person feel more unwelcome than being told they need therapy to change who they are?

I often think if people stopped picturing those who identify as transgender or non-binary as collective groups and instead saw them as individuals, they might make better, kinder, decisions.

Take Lexi as an example.

Lexi playing bass guitar with their band Corde Du Roi in Strait Up Studios, Dundee last year.

This was someone who was kind, brave and immensely talented – someone who was so much more than just their pronouns.

It’s not for governments, or the rest of us, to use laws or words to define who they are.

Lexi was let down by society and now the people who cherished them dearly have to suffer with their loss.

I can only hope Lexi’s story will act as a symbol of hope, and that their legacy continues to inspire those in Dundee and beyond to be strong. To be who they are.

And I’ll leave the last word to Shona, who knew more than any of us how special they were: “Everyone should be a little more like Lex.”

Lexi Campbell: Sister pays tribute to ‘brave, kind’ Dundee musician

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]